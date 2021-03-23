The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Cairo, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, called on the citizens of the country to take utmost precautions and caution due to the depression that the Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of as the country hits a storm of sand and dust, adding that for emergency cases please contact the number Next: +20237766101
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#countrys #embassy #Cairo #calls #citizens #precautions #due #weather
Leave a Reply