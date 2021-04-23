Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Dr. Nawal Al Hosani, the permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), confirmed that the UAE is the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions in all aspects of its economic sectors by 2030, while the UAE intends in its clean energy strategy 2050 to make giant investments worth equivalent to 600 billion dirhams until 2050 to ensure that energy demand is met with a diversified mix that takes into account sustainability, rationalization and efficiency in power generation, transmission and operational operations .. Al-Hosani told Al-Ittihad that the repercussions of the “pandemic”, and the changes in work and production patterns and the supply and supply chains that resulted from it, constitute Accelerating the transformation of the energy sector and adopting renewable energy solutions as a more sustainable option to protect the planet’s environment and the health of human societies.

She explained that the UAE’s investments in the renewable energy sector are spread in more than 70 countries around the world, including three of the largest and most efficient solar energy production stations in terms of production costs, as they contribute to enhancing economic opportunities, increasing and diversifying sources of income and employment opportunities, and enhancing skills. , Knowledge production and experience transfer.

Nawal Al Hosani

Nuclear energy

Al Hosani said that the UAE is the first country in the Middle East to operate a peaceful, carbon-free nuclear power plant, and the country’s capacity for producing clean energy, which combines renewable and nuclear energy, is expected to reach 14 gigawatts by 2030.

She added: This constitutes a qualitative achievement at all levels. In the year that the pandemic struck various sectors around the world, we were able in the UAE to inaugurate the first plant for the production of peaceful nuclear energy free of carbon emissions, in an indication of the future of clean energy in the UAE.

Energy Blend

Al Hosani said that the UAE clean energy strategy aims to increase the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix produced in the country from 25% to 50%, and to achieve savings equivalent to 700 billion dirhams until 2050, which will achieve transformation in the energy sector and enhance the energy mix and its components of clean energy. And renewable.

She explained that the recent period witnessed the launch of the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Consortium, where work is currently underway to explore various opportunities in the field of hydrogen as a promising and carbon-free fuel, which we expect will form a large part of the global energy mix during the next twenty years.

She added: We have the ability in the UAE to become a reliable supplier of blue and green hydrogen, and we are now working on studying the feasibility of opportunities available in export markets in Asia and Europe.

Al Hosani said that the strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology launched by the UAE in March 2021 supports investment and contributes to the development of strategic sectors, foremost among which are industries related to clean and renewable energy and hydrogen production.

Pandemic challenges

Regarding the challenges that the pandemic poses to the renewable energy sector, Al Hosani said: Despite the economic repercussions of the global outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid-19), more than 260 gigawatts of renewable energy have been added globally in 2020, which constitutes an increase of 50%. Approximately the addition was recorded in 2019, according to the latest reports issued by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

By the end of 2020, the production capacity of renewable energy reached 2799 gigawatts globally, and this is for the UAE, which hosts the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), a qualitative achievement by all standards.

Al Hosani said: At the state level as well, the Masdar Company has contributed greatly to achieving the country’s goals in the field of renewable energy, and played a pivotal role in diversifying the portfolio of renewable energy projects in the country and doubling it to 400% over the past ten years. In the country and the possibility of taking advantage of challenges and transforming them into opportunities, building on the achievements made by the state during the past years in consolidating the presence of this vital sector in its energy mix.

New technologies

Regarding the development of renewable energy technologies and their reflection on the sector’s performance, Al Hosani said: The statistical report recently released by IRENA indicates that the share of renewable energy increased significantly for the second year in a row to constitute more than 80% of the total new energy production capacity last year. Sun and wind power account for 91% of this growth.

She added: This is a practical evidence of the progressive and rapid development of renewable energy production technologies, and it is a qualitative positive indicator for the future of the renewable energy sector at the state and global level, especially if we take into account the introduction of artificial intelligence techniques, machine learning and the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the field of renewable energy production, Which promises great leaps for future smart societies in the field of energy production and the sustainability of their resources.

Confronting climate change

Dr. Nawal Al Hosani confirmed that the convening of the United Nations Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, next November, constitutes the culmination of global efforts in the field of combating climate change and promoting steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and global warming, while achieving sustainability standards in various development paths. Economic, social and human rights, in order to preserve the future of the planet and to rationalize the consumption of its resources, including energy.

She added that the UAE, which hosted the “Regional Conference on Climate Change” in early April, is keen, under the guidance of the wise leadership, to make all activities and stations that lead to the achievement of the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement for the future of the Earth and future generations.

She continued: This support for international efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainability is not new to the UAE, which was chosen as the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), given the advanced initiatives it has implemented for more than a decade to promote innovations in renewable energy generation through qualitative projects such as Company «Masdar».