The Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Los Angeles has urged all Emiratis on the Hawaiian island of Maui to exercise caution due to the ongoing wildfires.
She added, it is important to stay away from the areas affected by the fires and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities, and in the event of any emergency, please call the emergency number provided: +13105516534.
– UAE Consulate in LA (@UAEinLA) August 10, 2023
