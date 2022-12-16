The tourism sector in the UAE has reaffirmed its global attractiveness, with the success of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in securing their position at the top of the list of the best tourist cities in the world for the year 2022, while intensive preparations continue for the New Year’s celebrations that attract visitors from different countries of the world.

The activities of the third edition of the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign topped the tourism scene in the country during the current week, which also witnessed the country’s airports and national carriers achieving great achievements that reflected their superiority and global leadership.

best cities

Abu Dhabi and Dubai topped the list of the best tourist cities in the world during the year 2022, according to a report by Euromonitor International, which ranked Dubai second in the world.

According to the report, in this year’s edition, Abu Dhabi ranked second regionally and 24th globally, while Paris retained its global leadership and Amsterdam ranked third, followed by Madrid and Rome in the fourth and fifth ranks, and London came in sixth.

skift

The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai hosted the first session of the “Skift Global Forum East” from December 13 to 15 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, for the first time that this forum was held in the region, with the participation of leaders of the travel and tourism sector from different parts of the world.

The hosting embodied the distinguished position enjoyed by the Emirate of Dubai in the heart of the tourism sector in the Middle East and North Africa region, while at the same time it constituted an opportunity for experts and specialists to exchange and meet ideas and solutions about the future of the tourism sector globally.

The forum’s agenda was full of discussion sessions during which tourism sector pioneers explored prospects for the development of the global travel sector in the coming years, discussed cooperation between the West and Asia in this regard, and shed more light on this sector in the Middle East and North Africa region and get acquainted with it from a broader perspective.

Abu Dhabi beaches

The beaches of Abu Dhabi city have strengthened their position as a favorite entertainment, sports and community destination for all segments of society, as well as for visitors and tourists from abroad. During the current year, they received 1,236,452 visitors, according to data from the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City.

The beaches of Abu Dhabi have many features and specifications of international standards, which qualified them to obtain the blue flag badge, and provide great civilized services that contribute to the happiness of the public and beachgoers, as well as applying the highest standards of hygiene and a healthy and safe environment.

Dubai destinations

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, announced the launch of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign in its second winter season, to highlight the most important tourist attractions and the most important events that characterize Dubai at this time of the year, whether entertainment or cultural as well as sports and creativity, which Dubai is gaining a strong momentum that the campaign seeks to highlight in a way that confirms its position as the best city to live and visit in the world.

Dubai topped the world destinations for visitors to spend a winter vacation, according to the results of the “The Winter Sun Index” issued by the American “Park Sleep Fly” website, as the number of “hashtags” for Dubai photos on “Instagram” reached 111.4 million tags, and Dubai also topped. Globally, it is in the same index in terms of search times via “Google” throughout the year 2022 for winter entertainment activities, with more than 55 thousand times, and a difference of about 20 thousand times searching for other countries.

national carriers

The latest data from Dubai Airports Corporation showed that the total number of destinations directly served by air carriers operating at Dubai International Airport currently reached 213 destinations in 96 countries in the six continents of the world, as of the beginning of this December 2022, at a time when they are currently operating at the airport. 85 international airlines.

In a related context, Etihad Airways announced that it will increase the number of its flights between Abu Dhabi and New York to two flights per day, starting from April 24, 2023, at an average of 14 flights per week to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) non-stop.

This step came after Etihad Airways revealed further expansion of its global network of destinations with the resumption of flights to Kolkata in India, providing better access for its guests to the Indian subcontinent and the GCC region.

Various events

During the current week, the momentum of events and events that attracted participants and visitors from inside and outside the country continued, such as the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2022-2023, which includes more than 4,000 activities, and the 28th session of the “Dubai Shopping Festival”, which includes many diverse experiences, entertainment events and promotions. And the lyrical and musical concerts of the most famous Arab and foreign artists, the activities and competitions of the Maritime Goods Festival in its second session, the “Abu Dhabi Moments” initiative, which brought joy to more than 22 thousand visitors, and many other events in various regions of the country.