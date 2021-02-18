Madrid (WAM)

Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, gave a lecture entitled “Towards a New World: International Relations and Sustainable Development” at the College of Business Administration in Madrid, in the presence of students of the Department of Geopolitical and Diplomatic Studies, during which he talked about the future vision of the UAE and its concerns in the fields of sustainability, clean energy and the role of artificial intelligence And technology in developing fields of renewable energy.

Al-Suwaidi began the lecture with a presentation on the emergence and history of the UAE, highlighting the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him” It is currently applied in various economic fields.

He stressed that the UAE’s adoption of a policy of diversifying sources of income, and not relying on oil as the only source, is not born today, but it began long ago with the vision of the founder of the state.

He stressed that the UAE focuses on development in five priority areas, including: economy, social resources, human resources, infrastructure and the environment, in order to reach a prosperous, diverse and vibrant economy and society, indicating the interest of the country’s wise leadership in implementing the process of direct economic growth by establishing new industries and using technologies. Modernization through artificial intelligence, and the development of Emirati capabilities and competencies to ensure the availability of a highly skilled national workforce to lead this industry for decades to come. He pointed to the importance of the year 2021 for the UAE, as it is the starting point for the largest national action strategy to prepare for the next fifty years at all federal and local levels, on top of which is the field of technology and artificial intelligence.

He explained that the UAE attaches great importance to developing and strengthening its achievements in the field of science and technology, especially in the field of artificial intelligence, through the activation of many programs, initiatives and workshops in all government agencies, focusing on the mechanisms of application in this field, and organizing an annual global summit that brings together international scientific cadres in intelligence. In addition to the establishment of the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which is the first university of its kind in the world to study and research artificial intelligence in its various fields, as the minds of expert scientists in this field gathered in the UAE.

The country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain indicated how to apply artificial intelligence in the field of preserving the environment through smart facilities and consumption management, in addition to increasing the percentage of afforestation and planting appropriate plants, and conducting accurate analysis and studies to provide resources.