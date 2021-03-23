Yousry Adel (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE ambassador to Indonesia, Abdullah Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the UAE-Indonesia relations have witnessed steady progress over the past 45 years, explaining that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the Republic of Indonesia in July 2019, was like A turning point, and a prominent milestone in the march of cooperation between the two countries, during which 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed, to be the legal umbrella for further cooperation in various vital and strategic sectors.

Al Dhaheri explained that this historic visit opened the way for more communication at the highest levels, as it was followed by the visit of His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, to the UAE in January 2020.

He added: “It can be said that relations between the two countries have entered a new phase after the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed regarding the entry of the UAE as a strong supporter of the Indonesian sovereign fund, through investing $ 10 billion to implement strategic projects aimed at achieving national development programs, prosperity and progress for the Indonesian people. .

The Emirati ambassador to Indonesia pointed out that the current trend of Emirati investment in Indonesia is in new sectors, such as renewable energy, strategic and military manufacturing, production of the “Covid-19” vaccine, laser scanners, agriculture and food security, infrastructure, mangrove farms, and education. Digital, tourism, the creative economy, religious affairs, and more.

He continued, “The state has ambitious projects, the most important of which is a $ 2 billion LNG supply project between ADNOC and Pertamina, and an agreement between Dubai Ports World and Maspion Corporation worth $ 1.2 billion.”

He stated that trade exchange between the two countries was affected in 2020 due to the Corona pandemic, as it reached about $ 2.9 billion, compared to $ 3.9 billion in 2019, and the UAE exports to Indonesia oil, chemical products, aluminum, iron, steel, dates and plastic materials.

Ambassador Abdullah Al Dhaheri noted that Indonesia is gaining great investment and economic importance, as it is the largest economy in Southeast Asia, and is expected to become the seventh largest economy in the world by 2030, as it is rich in natural and human resources, and provides promising opportunities for joint cooperation in various fields.

He stressed the distinguished relationship between the leaderships of the two countries, the consensus and the great convergence of viewpoints, which provides a common ground for further economic and investment cooperation.