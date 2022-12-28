Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khaled Al Nahyan presented, on Wednesday, a copy of his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, to His Excellency Hazem Al-Khatib, Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and emphasized mutual interest in strengthening and developing them in various fields.