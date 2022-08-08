Budapest (WAM)

Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary, praised the statements of His Excellency Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, regarding the protection of family and children’s rights. He pointed out that his statements emphasized the role of values ​​and morals in protecting the institution of marriage, strengthening family ties, and the rights of the child to enjoy the care of his parents in a family atmosphere in which safety and concern prevail, within the framework of sound human instinct that preserves and preserves families and societies.