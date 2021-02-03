Madrid (WAM)

Majid Hassan Al-Suwaidi, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, participated in the annual reception held by His Majesty King Philip VI of Spain, for ambassadors and diplomatic missions accredited to the Kingdom, on the occasion of the New Year, which was held at the Royal Palace in the capital, Madrid. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Pedro Sanchez, President of the Spanish Government, His Excellency Arancha Gonzalez, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as a large number of Spanish ministers and officials, ambassadors and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions.

In his speech, His Majesty King Philip VI affirmed Spain’s effective commitment to the 2030 Agenda, the promotion of human rights and gender equality, peacebuilding, combating terrorism and serious crimes against humanity, principled humanitarian action, protection of the vulnerable, and environmental protection.