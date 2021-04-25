Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, the country’s ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative to the League of Arab States, affirmed that the UAE is a pioneer in charitable and humanitarian work thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, and thanks to the rules established by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, based on tolerance, coexistence and work. Charitable.

During his visit today, the Egyptian Food Bank, Al Shamsi praised the “100 million meals” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, stressing that these humanitarian initiatives are adopted by the wise leadership of the UAE. And it supervises its implementation in all countries that deserve it without distinction between belief, gender or race.

Al-Shamsi said during a press conference held on the sidelines of the visit: “Egypt is our Arab strategic depth that we are proud of, and we always seek to cooperate with it in all humanitarian initiatives,” praising the role of the Egyptian Food Bank and the Ministry of Social Solidarity that oversees charitable work, pointing out that Other humanitarian projects that serve the Egyptian citizen will be launched in the coming period.

During the visit, Al Shamsi reviewed strengthening cooperation in implementing humanitarian initiatives, foremost of which is the “100 million meals” initiative, which began distributing operations to targeted groups of lower-income families, orphans, widows and refugees in several regions in Egypt with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, to provide food security for these groups under the supervision of the Ministry. Social solidarity.

During the visit, Al Shamsi inspected the food packaging factory at the Egyptian Food Bank, which includes advanced devices and machines, and applies all precautionary measures to confront Corona, and to ensure a safe and healthy product, as volunteers participated in the operations of packing and preparing food cartons.

For his part, Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of the Food Bank, welcomed Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, pointing out that the bank continues the “fasting breakfast” campaign in Ramadan this year, and has received 20% of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s initiative of “100 million meals”.

In turn, Dr. Moez Al-Shahdi, head of the regional network of food banks, valued the “100 million meals” initiative, expressing his hope that it would exceed 100 million and reach the largest possible number of poor families in different countries, in cooperation with institutions, indicating that the initiative covers nearly From 30 countries.