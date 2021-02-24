Andorra La Vella (WAM)

Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain and the country’s non-resident ambassador to the Principality of Andorra, met His Excellency Maria Ubash Font, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra, at the government headquarters in the capital Andorra la Vella.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, and they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

He stressed the importance of activating and consolidating bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing permanent readiness to activate and strengthen the meetings between the two sides, and work to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between the two peoples.

For her part, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra stressed the importance of continuing work in order to support political and economic relations between the two countries, and enhance parliamentary cooperation, and briefed the country’s ambassador on the directions that her country’s government seeks to achieve during this period in the political, economic and cultural fields, stressing the importance of the participation of the Emirate of Andorra in Expo 2020 Dubai aims to achieve these trends, introduce Andorra, and promote them in various fields.