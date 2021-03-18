Moscow (WAM)

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Al-Jaber, the UAE ambassador to the Russian Federation, met with His Excellency Mikhail Albertovich Murashko, the Russian Minister of Health, at the Ministry of Health headquarters in the capital, Moscow. During the meeting, they reviewed the promising areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation, and ways to strengthen ties between the relevant institutions in both countries. Ambassador Al-Jaber briefed the Minister on the latest developments and efforts by the UAE in combating the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the precautionary measures taken in the country to confront the pandemic.

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Al-Jaber also met Alexei Grozdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade in the Russian Federation, at the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The two sides reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Russian Federation in all fields, in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.