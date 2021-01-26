Kiev (WAM)

Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, the country’s ambassador to the Republic of Ukraine, and His Excellency Dmitro Kuliba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and enhance cooperation between the two countries in various areas of common interest, in addition to discussing the efforts made to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic.

His Excellency Koliba affirmed the interest of His Excellency Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, to develop relations with the UAE and his desire to visit it soon, expressing his hope that the Abrahamic Agreement will lead to peace for all peoples of the region in the Middle East.