Cairo (WAM)

His Excellency Mr. Al-Qusayr, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, stressed the depth of the distinguished strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and praised the great development they are witnessing thanks to the support of the leaderships of the two countries.

This came during the meeting – which brought together His Excellency the Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation and Dr. Hamad Saeed Al Shamsi, the state’s ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the state’s permanent representative to the Arab League.

The meeting witnessed a discussion of ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of animal production, fish farming, cooperation in the field of scientific research, investment and agricultural industrialization, and the prospects for cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the various agricultural fields.

For his part, the UAE ambassador praised the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries in all fields, especially in terms of economic relations and the increase in Emirati investments, especially in the agricultural field.