Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/30/2023 – 15:04

In the last days of the year, the country's airports will have a greater flow of travelers than in other periods. Among the main terminals, São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, estimates 1.5 million passengers on national and international flights between the Christmas and New Year holidays; at Brasília International Airport there will be approximately 1.3 million people who will still be able to board throughout the month of December, with a greater flow recorded on the 28th and 29th of December of 42 thousand people between embarkations, disembarks or connections in each of the dates.

Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, expects 337.7 thousand passengers on 3,155 scheduled flights, between the period from December 15, 2023 to January 2, 2024. At Tom Jobim International Airport, Galeão, a movement of 245,775 thousand passengers between 12/28/23 and 01/02/24 alone.

Therefore, you need to be extra careful not to miss your flight. The main recommendation is to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours in advance for domestic flights and 2:30 hours for international flights. It is also important not to forget to bring a photo ID. Accepted are: passports, identity cards, driver's licenses and work permits. The digital document is also accepted.

For those traveling with children under 16 years of age, it is necessary to pay attention to the documentation and travel authorization.

Another important tip is to confirm with the airline the rules for hand luggage, which you do not need to check in at the time of departure. check in and can be taken inside the plane. All companies operating in Brazil allow passengers to take hand luggage for free on domestic and international flights, but some have more specific rules.

Luggage must have a maximum size of 55 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm, including handles, wheels and external pockets. It is also necessary to observe the weight limit of 10 kg for flights within Brazil or that have the country as origin or destination.

Some items are prohibited from being transported in hand luggage, including firearms, electric shock or chemical weapons; sharp or sharp objects, such as knives, scissors, pocket knives; tools such as drills, screwdrivers, hammers; explosive, incendiary or flammable substances, such as ammunition, fuses, fireworks, gunpowder, among others.

Therefore, it is important to avoid carrying third-party objects and not leave suitcases and luggage far away, as the contents of the suitcases are the passenger's responsibility.

At the site from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) it is possible to find all the rights and duties of passengers, as well as answers to the main questions related to travel. It is also possible to resolve them through the agency's electronic service, via the Whatsapp.

To speed up the boarding process, it is recommended that passengers carry out the check in before leaving home, so online. The passenger can also choose to use the self-service totem or directly with the employee at one of the airline counters.