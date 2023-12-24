Hungary is the country with the cheapest New Year's meal

The country with the cheapest New Year's dish has been named. This is reported by RIA News.

According to the agency, the most budget-friendly traditional dish was sauerkraut, popular in Hungary. The cost per serving is $2.50. The most expensive traditional dish is buckwheat noodles with broth and tempura made from shrimp, mushrooms, vegetables or fish from Japan. The price for one plate is 10.8 dollars.

In France, the main New Year's dish is poultry, for example, turkey, which costs $6.20 per serving. In addition, the French New Year's table must include foie gras, the price for a small jar of which is $35.

Turkey on the New Year's table is also popular in the USA. There the cost per serving is 2.9 dollars. In Russia, traditional dishes include the Olivier salad, a serving of which costs 2.2 dollars (205 rubles), as well as sandwiches with caviar. The average price for one such sandwich is 1.6 dollars (150 rubles).

Previously, Russians were given a recipe for dietary Olivier.