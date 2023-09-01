EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Julieta Nuñez sinks into the sea every day with a bottle of compressed air on her back. She is 61 years old and is a shellfish diver. She lives with what she takes from the sea. Her specialty is the extraction of locos, some molluscs with which she makes chupe and loco mayo, one of the most expensive entrees in restaurants on the coast. Today there is loco in Concón, in the Valparaíso region, but from time to time it is closed, which sometimes prevents its extraction for months or even years. “I go down with my own oxygen, because I don’t like to depend on the compressor that someone else drives on top of the boat. I get less than the rest, but I prefer it that way, ”she says in a telephone interview with América Futura.

Julieta brought out a few locos on the rocks of the San Pedro cove. And she sold them to a bar in the area. They are legal size, the smallest ones she left in the sea, until they grow up. They all do the same. It is the rule. As secretary of the Fishermen’s Union of the San Pedro de Concón cove, on August 21 she spoke with the governor of Valparaíso, Rodrigo Mundaca. He asked for support for her and her colleagues, for the ban on hake, another local fish that also suffers from overexploitation.

“Fishing is lousy. There is less and less to fish. I don’t know what is happening, but industrial fishing is leaving us with nothing to eat. Before, humble people ate fish, today you can’t ”, she claims indignantly in an interview with América Futura.

In Chile there are 500 social and productive units of artisanal fishing or “fishermen’s coves” in more than 6,000 kilometers of coastline. 76% of these are located in rural areas with high levels of poverty and precariousness. In total, some 97,000 artisanal fishermen extract about 40% of the sea’s resources. But these are running out.

“More than 50% of the fisheries are in a state of overexploitation. collapsed. It is imperative to change towards more sustainable fishing, which allows the conservation of biological diversity and guarantees fishing activity for future generations. These principles are shared by the vast majority of artisanal fishermen in Chile and it is the fundamental objective of the Sustainable Coves program”, says Claudia Razeto, who has led this non-profit program since 2019, promoted by Fundación Chile, a public-private organization whose purpose is to promote the transformation of the country towards sustainable development.

Claudia Razeto adds that climate change is also playing against the abundance of resources in the sea, which is why fishermen have had to urgently seek new strategies. The United Nations Food Agency, FAO, confirmed at a meeting in Costa Rica this year that coastal and riverside communities linked to fishing and aquaculture live with a series of challenges to their productive work. “Whether it is the increase in water temperature, strong and more frequent swells […] each and every one of these phenomena are generating – and will continue to generate – consequences at the environmental, social and economic level of the utmost importance for those who are engaged in fishing and aquaculture activities”, said that organization.

A man returns after finishing a day of artisanal fishing. Sustainable Coves

change of buoys

Paola Carcamo, President of the Aguas Azules Mussel Farmers Association, grows mussels for export in Huito, Calbuco, in the Los Lagos region, in southern Chile. 80% of this Chilean sea mussel goes to Russia and China. “I am Huilliche, that is, I belong to the ethnic group of sea people,” she says in an interview with América Futura. Cárcamo wears rubber boots while cooking mussels with sausage and potatoes, the dish that she repeats the most on her menu, because she says she loves it. And what is their tradition?

She also participates in Sustainable Coves, the project that economically and technically supports sustainable artisanal fishing. Thanks to project funds, they were able to modernize the buoys they used. In the past, he says, everything was done with islapol, a highly polluting material that disintegrated. It was legal, we bought it legally, by law, but it was a product that polluted too much because it fell off, reached the coast and was eaten by birds, little birds ate islapol. “When we applied for this project, practically this here was almost all white. Pure isolapol. Today we are already with the channel with a 95% replacement of some buoys that do not pollute ”, he says.

Paola Cárcamo assures that there is a before and after in aquaculture in her area with the replacement of buoys. In addition to making a cleaner cove, among all the fishermen they managed to double production. The islapol buoys allowed only linear mussel farming because they were smaller. The new buoys, being larger and more resistant and having appropriate hooks, made it possible to double the catch capacity. “On the one hand, we stopped contaminating and, on the other, we doubled the mussel harvest. Who would have thought! We also managed to get our products to export level because we were able to pay for weekly toxicological analysis. We are 36 members who do group exports”, says Paola, who has entered the sea every day since she was 9 years old. It’s her life and she loves it that way.

The islapol buoys that were replaced went to recycling plants and were transformed into flower pots and bricks for construction. 80% of the material could be used. In total, every year, with the projects carried out by the program Sustainable Coves 200 tons of waste or residues have been prevented from going to the landfill.

In Latin America, to the year 2016 the FAO estimated a loss and waste of seafood of 33% from capture to consumption. “Although the losses and waste of these resources vary depending on the region and the link in the chain, here it can be seen that the greatest losses are generated during the processing of these resources and their distribution, as well as during the capture,” summarizes Razeto. it’s a statement.

Paola Cárcamo, president of the Aguas Azules Mussel Farmers Association. Sustainable Coves

Everything works

Marjorie Ojeda, 35, is the founder of the dehydrated seaweed products Chiloé Mar and Tierra de Ancud, also in the Los Lagos region. She started very small, selling seaweed to local businesses. And in 2018 she started with international clients. “Our work team is seafarers. Our customers require us to use the entire plant. They don’t like waste. They demand it of us and that’s how we cut it into parts ”, she narrates in a documentary promoting the project. “We do not generate waste.” The entrepreneur received shelves from Caletas Sustentables to dry the production of cochayuyo —edible seaweed—, since the ones they had were in very poor condition. These new ones are made of stainless steel and allow you to generate an optimal and quality product.

Carlos Ojeda, alguero in Mar y Tierra, adds: “It is sacrificed, but Marjorie pays very well per kilo. When the sea is calm, we dive and take cochayuyo, but we leave a long stem for it to reproduce again. Because if we root it out, we don’t have any more cochayuyo. And you have to save for the future, for those who come”. The man reflects with a vine of brown algae in his hand, a product that in the past was eaten in Chilean houses as a stew. Today very few children appreciate it.

Claudia Razeto assures that artisanal fishing is one of the sectors most vulnerable to climate change, something that fishermen experience on a day-to-day basis. “Most are super aware that changes are required. And they do, little by little. They are cultural changes. We are committed to resilience in the face of climate change. We bet on the strength of the fishermen, we bet on them, ”she says.

But the men and women of the sea do not hide their fear of the future. “Nobody wants to be a fisherman anymore. Who is going to want to go into the sea at 4:00 in the morning with a tidal wave so as not to get anything for five days in a row?” laments Julieta Nuñez, the fisherwoman from Valparaíso. “One used to say: I am going to be my own boss, I am going to enter the sea just like my father and my grandfather. But now there are no young people fishing. If you see, only the old enter the sea. And we already have rage, ”she finishes off before entering the sea again like every day of her life.