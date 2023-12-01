Fulfill the dream of having your own home It is one of the great goals that many people consider when seeking to consolidate a family, find stability or simply achieve this great project on its own merit.

However, although it seems like an almost universal dream, There are places like Switzerland where this is quite an event, where a few have the “luxury” of having their own home.

This European country is one of the most emblematic places on the continent, due to its economic structure, its quality of life, its university cities and its boutique metropolis on the water’s edge.

However, it seems that its inhabitants, despite living in one of the most successful countries at a socioeconomic level, They cannot have the pleasure of buying a house or owning a property.

According to the ‘New York Times’, Switzerland’s nine million residents They are among the richest people on the planet and are mostly renters. In terms of square meters, Zurich is about 80 percent more expensive than Paris.

The average age of a first-time homebuyer in Switzerland is 48 years, 15 years older than in neighboring France. Even if they have good jobs, or are even company managers, His salary and savings are not enough to purchase a home.

“I think most people in Switzerland still dream of a single-family house and a garden, but it’s simply not possible anymore,” said Andreas Weber, 36, CEO of Corefinanz, a mortgage agency and resident of Zurich, in an interview. for the American newspaper.

This shows that rentals are almost the order of the day and that after the average of 40, many still live for rent, since houses in urban areas can have a cost of 8.3 million dollars, 33 billion Colombian pesos, on average, even for a structure that basic and without luxury, according to ‘Times’.

This creates a wealth gap between landlords and tenants in an almost bizarre way. According to a study by Ursina Kuhn of the Swiss Foundation for Social Science Research in Lausanne, At 70, Swiss homeowners are 11 times richer than renters their ageand those who manage to become owners at 30 are six times richer than their tenants of that same age.

Without a doubt, a country that has great wealth and a high level of development, but one could not dream of having any property in case of emigrating or trying to settle.

