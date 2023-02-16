Homosexuality in Egypt is highly stigmatized and for some time it has been denounced that the police persecute LGBTI people through the internet. The BBC has had access to evidence of how authorities are using dating and social apps for this hunt.

The names of the victims interviewed for this report have been changed.

Having grown up in Egypt, I am aware of the widespread homophobia that pervades every part of its society. But my friends tell me that the atmosphere has become much more brutal recently and that tactics to track LGBTI people have become more sophisticated.

Egypt does not have a law that explicitly punishes homosexuality, but this investigation has found that the crime of “debauchery”, which punishes prostitution, is being used to criminalize the LGBTI community.

The strategy

Police reports show officers connecting to apps and websites to search for, and in some cases allegedly fabricate, evidence against LGBTI people seeking dates.

The transcripts reveal that the agents initiate conversations with their targets.

Egypt is one of the West’s most important allies in the Middle East and each year receives billions of dollars in support from the US and the European Union (EU). Millions of tourists visit the country annually and the UK trains Egyptian police forces, through the United Nations (UN).

One of the transcripts shows an exchange between an undercover officer and someone using whoshere dating app. In the chat, the agent appears to be pressuring the user to meet in person. The caller was later arrested.

-Police: Have you slept with men before?

-User: Yes

-Police: How about we meet?

-User: But I live with mom and dad.

-Police: Come on dear, don’t be shy, we can meet in public and then go to my apartment.

Other examples are too explicit to post.

It is extremely difficult for LGBTI people to meet potential dates in Egypt publicly, so apps are a popular way to do it. But just using the apps, regardless of your sexuality, can be grounds for arrest based on incitement to debauchery or the African country’s morality laws.

It is not just the Egyptians who are being persecuted.

In another file, police identified a foreigner, whom we call Matt, on the popular gay dating app Grindr. Police then entered a conversation with Matt through an informant and, according to the transcript, Matt “admitted his perversion, his willingness to engage in debauchery for free and sent photos of him and his body.” “.

Matt told the BBC that he was arrested, charged with “debauchery” and eventually deported.

manufacturing cases

Some of the transcripts show that the police appear to be trying to force people, who are simply looking for dates or new friends, to agree to have sex in exchange for money.

Egyptian lawyers told the BBC that any indication that there has been a money exchange, or the offer of one, gives the authorities elements to take a case to court.

One such victim, whom we found through the transcripts, is a gay man we call Laith. In April 2018, the man, a dancer, was contacted from a friend’s phone number.

“Hello, how are you?” the message said. The “friend” asked him to meet for a drink.

But when Laith arrived at the appointment his friend was not there. Instead, he was met by the police who arrested him and threw him into a jail belonging to the Vice Squad.

One of the police officers put out a cigarette on his arm, he said, while showing the scar.

“It was the only time in my life that I attempted suicide,” Laith said.

The man said police made him a fake profile on the WhosHere app and digitally altered his photos to make them appear explicit. act followed they forged a conversation on the app in which he appeared to be prostituting himself.

Laith said the photos prove he was ambushed, because the legs in one of the photos don’t look like his. One of his supposed legs is bigger than the other.

The BBC has only had access to partial, photocopied police case files and is therefore unable to independently verify this detail.

Three other people commented that the police also falsified confessions related to their cases.

Laith was jailed for three months for “habitual debauchery“, reduced to one month after an appeal.

The man revealed that the police pressured him to tell them about other homosexuals he knew.

“[El policía me] He said: ‘I can make up a whole story about you if you don’t give me names,'” he said.

Pressures on Cairo

The Egyptian government has admitted to monitoring the network to prosecute “gay gatherings.”

In 2020, Ahmed Taher, a former assistant at the Department of Internet Crime and Human Trafficking at the Interior Ministry, told the Ahl Masr newspaper: “We recruit policemen in the virtual world to uncover group sex parties and gay gatherings.”

The United Kingdom’s Development and Cooperation Office assured the BBC that the funds it has provided for training the Egyptian police have not been used to persecute the LGBTI community.

For her part, Alicia Kearns MP, chair of the British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, warned LGBTI tourists about the risks in countries like Egypt, “where their sexuality could be a weapon against them.”

“I would urge the Egyptian government to cease all activities targeting individuals based on their sexual orientation“added the legislator.

The Egyptian authorities did not reply to the BBC’s requests to respond to the allegations presented here.

Be careful which app you use

The WhosHere app is featured in almost every police transcript the BBC had access to.

Cyber ​​privacy experts explained that WhosHere appears to have specific vulnerabilities, allowing hackers to extract information about its users, such as their location.

They also said that the way WhosHere collects and stores data probably breaches UK and EU privacy laws.

After the BBC asked those behind WhosHere for their feedback on this investigation, the app changed its settings and removed the “looking for same-sex” selection, which put people at risk of being identified.

WhosHere rejected the BBC’s findings about its app’s alleged vulnerabilities, saying they have a strong track record of tackling issues when they arise.

They also reported thato Do you have any specific services for the LGBTI community in Egypt?.

Grindr is another app that has been used by police and criminals in the African country to find gay people.

And from this application they stated: “We work with Egyptian LGBTI activists, international human rights defenders and security-focused technologists to better serve our users in the region.”

Criminal gangs, the other threat

Criminal gangs are using the same tactics as the police to find LGBTI people. The objective? Attack, humiliate and blackmail them by threatening to post videos of themselves online.

The BBC tracked down two people, whom we call Laila and Jamal, who were the victims of a video that went viral in Egypt a few years ago.

The recording shows the two victims being forced to strip and dance, while they are beaten and abused. They were forced at knifepoint to give their full names and admit that they are homosexual.

They denounced that the two people behind the video, named Bakar and Yehia, are known among the community.

At least four videos were found in which Bakar and Yehia appeared or could be heard extorting and abusing LGBTI people before the videos were uploaded to Whatsapp, YouTube and Facebook.

In one of these videos, an 18-year-old gay man we call Saeed forced to falsely claim to be a sex worker.

BBC met with the young man to find out what happened next. He said he considered taking legal action, but his lawyer advised against it, saying his sexuality would be perceived more as a crime than the assault he suffered.

Saeed is now estranged from his family, who the gang also sought to blackmail with the video.

“I have been suffering from depression after what happened, with the videos circulating among all my friends in Egypt. I don’t go out and I don’t have a phone. Nobody knew anything about me,” she commented.

Reports have reached the BBC of dozens of attacks like this, carried out by multiple gangs. but barely there are a few reports of attackers being arrested.

What is surprising is that the leader of one of these gangs, Yahia, is gay and constantly posts videos about his work as a prostitute.

Perhaps being a criminal gives him an advantage: he knows how vulnerable his targets are. And it could be said that his very position, as a gay man with few opportunities, fuels his criminality.

There is no evidence that Yahia was involved in any recent attacks and he denied involvement in any previous attacks.

In the dark

Local media have not reported on this type of issue since 2017, when the country’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation prohibited reporting on the LGBTI collective, except if the coverage “acknowledges the fact that his conduct is inappropriate“.

Advocates for the LGBTI community, many of them in exile, are divided on whether the problems in Egypt should be highlighted in the media or dealt with behind the scenes.

But Laila, Saeed, Jamal and Laith have chosen to come out of the shadows and break the silence.

Additional reporting by Vanessa Bowles, Bettina Waked, and Jasmine Bonshor

