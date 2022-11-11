In one of the many corners of Asia hides the most radical country in the world, the one in which the use of the word coronavirus is prohibited, sport a beard if you are under 40 years of age, rename a horse, drive a dirty vehicle, or buy a pack of cigarettes. Could I live under these and other inhibitions?

Turkmenistan is located in Central Asia and it is the least populated among the former Soviet republics of that continent. Similarly, it is considered one of the least democratic countries in the world, given that ‘The Economist’ ranked it 162 out of 167, below Saudi Arabia or Libya. It is also the worst ranked nation, according to its Democracy Index report.

Since 1991, Turkmenistan has served three presidents: Saparmyrat Nyýazow (October 27, 1991–December 21, 2006), Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (December 21, 2006–March 19, 2022), and the current president, Serdar Berdimuhamedow. , since March 19 of this year.

However, two of the three presidents have imposed personality cults and exaggerated decisions such as the one mentioned above about banning the word coronavirus. In addition, they have declared the perpetual neutrality of the country, recognized by the UN since 1995, according to ‘Reporters Without Borders’.

#XochiEnCasa | #DidYouNotKnow The most eccentric dictator in modern history is called Saparmyrat Nyýazow (1940-2006), who held the presidency of Turkmenistan from 1985 to 2006. Orphaned at an early age, he reached the highest platform in that nation and filled it with statues pic.twitter.com/EKyv4nR3XJ – Donaji Olivera Reyes (@DonajiOliveraR) June 8, 2021

The exaggerated bans in Turkmenistan



In 2020, the inhabitants of the province of Lebap came across the surprise that they couldn’t dye their hair black to hide the graybecause President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow had stopped doing it and, on the contrary, calmly wore them, a message that was clear to the subjects, who should follow his example.

In the same year, when the pandemic that paralyzed the world, especially the population of this continent, had just lain, then President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov made the decision to combat the pandemic by eliminating the word coronavirus forever, for which it was forbidden to refer to the subject. or mention the concept.

According to several correspondents from the stations ‘Radio Free Europe’ and ‘Radio Liberty’, “those journalists who spoke about the pandemic were withdrawn by the Police”. Similarly, they arrested anyone who was seen or seen wearing a mask on the street and who included the pandemic in their conversation topics.

That year was one of the most critical for the media, since different journalists and reporters were unable to report or give scoops on what was happening there and in the rest of the world based on covid-19.

Turkmenistan’s dictator Serdar Berdimuhamedow began a massive tree-planting campaign today and was greeted by a team of dancers to the rhythm of the Turkmen Camela. pic.twitter.com/FLKQq3oOP9 — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) November 7, 2022

From then on, ‘Reporters Without Borders’ cataloged Turkmenistan as the worst country for press freedom, in addition to being a country without compassion for its inhabitants for having put them at risk in the face of the health emergency.

Turkmenistan, a country ruled by dictatorship

In that country, the media, information, the press and the right to information are seen with the same range of risk and danger as firearms and illicit drug use.

The Turkmen dictator Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, since his mandate, did not want any type of informers or independent information. For this reason, there was a list of prohibited goods at customs, at the same level as the exposure of weapons and drugs. Likewise, other objects considered equally dangerous are added, such as information media and printed editions, drones and communication systems.

On the other hand, tourists who have come with the desire to apply for a visa to visit Turkmenistan are eventually rejected, since each request that reaches the Turkmenistan embassy is rigorously investigated to prevent any unwanted informant from sneaking in for the dictator. . This reflects the difficulty of accessing that country as a tourist.

The misfortune that Turkmens live daily has been sponsored by the two most bloodthirsty and eccentric dictators in the history of the country, as exercised by its first president Saparmurat Niyazov, who was leader of the Soviet Union and, in addition, declared independence of Turkmenistan in 1991, the date on which he began his mandate.

In fact, Saparmurat Niyazov’s arrogance led him to write the book called ‘Ruhnama‘, in which he interpreted the Koran, a holy book of Islam. Such reading was not only compulsory in the country’s colleges and universities, but people still have to pass a Ruhnama test to get a public job or a driving license.

blinded by power, Niyazov called himself Turkmenbashi, which means the ‘leader of all Turkmens’. Similarly, he felt empowered to rename the months of the year, replacing them with the names of local symbols and national heroes, including his own mother’s Gurbansoltan (April), the Ruhnama (September) and Turkmenbashi, i.e. , himself, (January), commented on ‘Reporters Without Borders’ in one of its reports.

After his death in 2006, the dictator throne was given to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who led the country along the same authoritarian lines as Niyazov, only with a more personalized touch rooted in his style, being just as insensitive, incomprehensible and tyrannical.

