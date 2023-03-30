Vietnam continues to gain economic freedom, as confirmed by the last edition of the Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom ranking.

The Index ranks a total of 176 countries based on how economically free or not they are. The comprehensive classification is based on twelve freedom categories. The Index divides countries into five groups: the best of them is called “free” (and includes Singapore, Switzerland, Ireland and Taiwan); the worst is called “repressed” (including countries like Venezuela, Cuba and North Korea).

Vietnam’s economic freedom score is 61.8, making its economy the 72nd freest in the 2023 Index. Its score is 1.2 points better than last year. Vietnam ranks 14th out of 39 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, and its overall score is above world and regional averages.

More important, however, is not just the latest score, but the change in ranking over time: no country of comparable size in the world has gained as much economic freedom as Vietnam since 1995. In 1995, when the Index was compiled for the first time, Vietnam scored a minimum score of 41.7 points. In the years that followed, Vietnam gained 20 points. By comparison, China had 52 points in 1995 and has lost nearly four points since then. With a score of 48.3 points, China is now only ranked 154th out of 176 in total, 82 places behind Vietnam.

The United States only ranks in the second best of the five categories (“mostly free”, position 25). There are now only 16 countries in Europe that are economically freer than the US. If the United States dropped just one more point in next year’s ranking, it would find itself in the “moderately free” category. The United States has progressively fallen down the rankings in recent years.

The Heritage Foundation writes of Vietnam: “Capitalizing its gradual integration into the global trade and investment system, the economy is becoming more market-oriented. Reforms have included partial privatization of state-owned enterprises, liberalization of the trade regime and increasing recognition of private property rights”.

Vietnam secures strong ratings in the areas of “Tax Health” and “Government Expenditure”, and moderate ratings for “Business Freedom” and “Monetary Freedom”. Vietnam scores weakly for “Government Integrity”, “Judicial Effectiveness”, “Property Rights” and “Freedom of Investment”.

If Vietnam continues on the path it started in 1986 with the Doi Moi plan reforms, it has a good chance of becoming one of the strongest countries economically in the world. Before the start of economic reforms, every bad harvest led to famine, and Vietnam had the support of the UN World Food Program and financial assistance from the Soviet Union and other Eastern Bloc countries. As early as 1993, 79.7% of the Vietnamese population lived in poverty. In 2006, the rate had dropped to 50.6%. In 2020, it was just five percent.

Vietnam is now one of the most dynamic countries in the world, with a vibrant economy that creates great opportunities for hard-working and enterprising people. From a country that, before the start of market reforms, was unable to produce enough rice to feed its own population, it has become one of the world’s biggest exporters of rice — and also a major exporter of electronics.

To become one of the economically strongest countries in the world, Vietnam needs to make sure its people don’t forget why it has been so successful: growing recognition of private property rights, more economic freedom and greater integration into the global trading system. .

Many countries today are doing the exact opposite and restricting economic freedom; Vietnam should aspire to gain more and more economic freedom.

