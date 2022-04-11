Food is once again an ideological issue in India, with right-wing politicians calling for the closure of butcher shops in the capital Delhi during the Hindu festival of Navratri. But the insistence on projecting India, or even Hindus, as vegetarian ignores that country’s long and intricate relationship with meat.

“If other communities respect the Hindu festival and accept the decision, we too will show respect when their festivals are celebrated,” said Parvesh Verma, an MP from the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rules India.

Verma suggested that butcher shops across India close during the nine-day festival – which begins on April 2 – a period in which many Hindus fast and abstain from eating meat.

The opposition – which includes the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party – is furious at the suggestion. It’s a first for the gastronomic capital, famous for its succulent, creamy chicken curry and tender smoked kebabs.

Verma seems to be ignoring the fact that Ramadan (one of the pillars of Islam) has already begun and meat is an important aspect of iftar – the nightly meal with which Muslims break their daily fast for a month. But he also apparently believes that the owners and most customers of the butcher shops are Muslims – and that all Hindus in India, or even Delhi, celebrate Navratri.

Both history and data and experiences contradict it. The Indian diet, with all its grace and ingenuity, resists the easy categorization – whether Hindu or Muslim, vegetarian or omnivorous – that prevails in the country’s right wing.

“It’s very unfortunate, because Indian traditions are more complex than that,” says Vikram Doctor, an editor at The Economic Times, who frequently writes about the country’s food.

“India has a very old meat-eating tradition and a very deep vegetarian tradition. But I am often forced to take a stand [en defensa de la una o la otra]”.

What is ironic, he adds, is that it is progressives who defend meat consumption in India, as opposed to what happens in the West, where the left advocates for less meat on the table and more sustainable and climate-friendly eating habits.

“In India, vegetarianism is being used as a weapon by the right,” says Doctor.

Meat

Until now, the battle over food was mostly restricted to beef. Hindus consider cows sacred and cow slaughter has been banned in almost all Indian states.

But the war on beef has been intensifying since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist government came to power in 2014. His party has shut down slaughterhouses in states where it is strongest, and Hindu right-wing groups have lynched Muslim cattle farmers.

The visible effect. When beef is included on menus in cities like Delhi, it is often described only as “meat”; the exclusive butcher shops -which offer pork ribs or lamb leg- do not have it in their inventory; and those who eat beef sometimes whisper it half-jokingly.

That flies in the face of the fact that while many high-caste Hindus don’t eat beef, millions of Dalits (outcasts or former untouchables), Muslims and Christians across India do. It is also a popular meat in communities in the southern state of Kerala, where only a minority abstain for religious reasons.

Game meat was integral to the Indian diet as early as 70,000 BC, says Manoshi Bhattacharya, a clinical nutritionist who has researched India’s dietary traditions.

History points out that beef and boar meat were widely consumed in ancient India, since the Indus Valley Civilization. Animal and cattle sacrifices were common in the Vedic period, between 1500 and 500 BC – the meat was offered to the gods and then eaten at festivals.

So it was not Muslim kings or invading armies that brought meat eating to India, as the right wing is wont to suggest.

Rather, it was the existing diets that changed in reaction to new empires, trade, and agriculture. Over the centuries, beef and then meat disappeared from the diet of the Brahmins and some other high castes. The reasons vary, but religion was not the only reason.

Dr Bhattacharya says her research indicates that Brahmins in South India ate meat until at least the 16th century. In the north, she was abandoned along with other high castes, but only at the end of the 19th century.

Colonial changes

The researcher believes that colonialism, which altered land use, agricultural patterns and trade, and produced famines, played an important role in shaping the modern Indian diet – in which rice, wheat and lentils predominate. .

But, as with every rule of Indian cooking, there is one exception – some Brahmin communities still eat meat. Kashmiri pundits (sages of Hinduism) are famous for their rogan josh, a slow-cooked lamb stew in a thick sauce with a healthy dose of chillies; in Bengal and along the southern Konkan coast, a variety of fresh fish is consumed in Brahmin households.

Today, beef is the least popular of all the so-called non-vegetarian staples on offer. Fish is the main one, followed by chicken, lamb and finally beef, according to data from a national sample survey conducted in India last year.

It is difficult to specify exactly how much meat the Indians consume. When asked in a Pew Institute survey if they are vegetarian, 39% said yes and 81% said they did eat meat, but with restrictions, either not eating certain types of meat or abstaining from it on certain days of the week.

But government surveys show lower results: Just a quarter of rural households and a fifth of urban households reported eating meat (or fish) in the past week, according to a 2021 survey.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the rest are vegetarians, just that they hadn’t eaten meat in the seven days before the survey. Experts say surveys routinely underestimate meat consumption because lower caste populations may be more reluctant to report it.

“We are vegetarians who ‘also’ eat meat,” says Dr. Bhattacharya.

And that is what Vikram Doctor also points out. India, he says, is one of the only cultures in the world where vegetarianism was adopted early among the elite, while others continued to eat meat.

The result has been a diverse and delightful table that includes meat without always making it the predominant dish of a meal.

semi-vegetarian

Doctor, who lives in Goa, is inclined to describe the local food as “semi-vegetarian”. A favorite example is pumpkin curry mixed with dried shrimp, which stands out as both nutritious and delicious.

“When people come to Goa, all they want is meat. But Goans don’t eat much meat. Even Catholic food here consists of a lot of vegetables with a little bit of meat or dried fish.”

He explains that there are many examples of this – a popular Dalit recipe in the southern state of Tamil Nadu mixes kidney beans with dried offal to “robust” what would otherwise be a vegetarian meal.

However, he fears that these ingenious and sustainable traditions are disappearing. “You won’t find semi-vegetarian food on restaurant menus.”

You’re right – as someone from Hyderabad, a city famed for its Muslim cuisine, the dishes I count as my favorites are hard to find elsewhere. Like dalcha, a spicy lentil and vegetable soup cooked with lamb; or tomato kut, eggs boiled in a thick, pungent tomato sauce.

Given India’s vast vegetarian repertoire – with a healthy dose of meat and seafood on the side – Doctor believes we have an opportunity to produce a healthier and more climate-friendly food tradition.

But the trend is going in another direction. Meat consumption is on the rise, driven by industrial chicken production. Last year, the most ordered dish on India Swiggy’s delivery platform was chicken biryani. The Indians ordered two plates every second.

“India’s vegetarian traditions should be celebrated,” says Doctor. “But what they are doing is imposing them on the people – and that doesn’t convince anyone.”

