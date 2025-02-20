On February 21, the third installment of the adventures of the most prominent bear in children’s literature of the United Kingdom. Paddington He returns to the big screen with an adventure that takes him back to his country of origin, Peru, a film that shows some of the most emblematic corners of the South American country, such as the historical sanctuary of Machu Picchu, the Sacred Valley and the Amazon.

Antonio Banderas: “I visited Peru with my daughter Stella six years ago, we made the Inca road, walking from Cusco to Machu Picchu. We did it in four days. It was not easy”

In the cast of the film is the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, who plays Hunter Cabot. On his experience in the South American country, Banderas has declared that “I visited Peru with my daughter Stella six years ago, We made the Inca road, walking from Cusco to Machu Picchu. We did it in four days. It was not easy, but it was One of the most beautiful and spiritual experiences I have had in my life. “

Cusco’s historical landscapes

Machu Picchu, the lost city of the Incas. Getty Images/Istockphoto

One of the main scenarios that star in the adventure of the “Paddington” bear is the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu, A protected natural area that in 2025 celebrates its 44th anniversary of creation. This place is emblematic due to the great variety of flora and fauna, among which the glasses of glasses stand out, the species in which the “Paddington” bear is inspired. This sanctuary is located in the district of Machu Picchu, In the Cusco province of Urubamba. To its characteristic natural wealth is added The most famous architectural jewel in Peru: The citadel built only in stone by the Incas.

The mountain Waynapicchu It is another of the places where the protagonist travels during this new adventure. Located behind Machupicchu’s backit has a higher height and house The Moon temple, A place of religious worship of the Inca Empire.

The home of the “Paddington” bear

Andean bear specimen. Getty images

While the film shows spectacular locations from Peru, the true habitat of the famous glasses, also called as a sneak or Andean bear bear, is located in various conservation areas of the country. One of these places is the Chaparrí Private Conservation Area, in the northern region of Lambayeque, where this species can be observed in its natural environment. Although Chaparrí does not appear in the movie, it is a Key destination for the Andean Bear conservation and Peruvian biodiversity.

