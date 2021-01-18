Dubai opens its doors wide to tourists fleeing the confinements imposed in the world against the coronavirus pandemic. It is presented as a sunny place for evasion, without quarantine or curfew despite the increase in infections.

While other tourist destinations apply restrictions to control the health crisis, the Gulf emirate vibrate with the hustle and bustle of trendy bars and Instagram fills with photos of skyscrapers or desert.

“I’m not afraid here. Look, everyone wears a mask,” says Dimitri Melnikov, a 30-year-old Russian tourist.

Israeli tourists wearing chinstraps visit Dubai’s historic al-Fahidi neighborhood this January. Photo: Karim SAHIB / AFP.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the Dubai authorities they boast of having controlled the pandemic thanks to new technologies and high fines to discourage people from wearing a mask. Physical distancing is also imposed in public places.

Upon arrival, tourists must submit a recent negative PCR test and / or undergo one at Dubai airport.

There are no specific statistics on infections in the emirate, which, with its nearly 2.9 million inhabitants, is one of the seven principalities that make up the United Arab Emirates. Although on a national scale, the daily number of infections, about 3,400, has almost doubled from January 1.

In total, the country, which has launched a vaccination campaign, has officially registered more than 253,000 cases, of which 745 were fatal, for a population of about 10 million inhabitants.

al-Fahidi is the old quarter of Dubai, which is promoted as a sunny destination, without quarantine and with the coronavirus “controlled”. Photo: Karim SAHIB / AFP.

In the historic district of Al Fahidi, many tourists wearing masks stroll through the alleys and take pictures of the stone buildings along the canal, reminiscent of the Dubai of yesteryear. There are bottles of sterilants everywhere and the banners warn of anti-coronavirus measures.

Protecting the population is a priority, says Naser Jomaa ben Suleiman, head of the district. “The number of tourists has been limited to 20 per guide instead of 100 to reduce attendance,” he explains.

“I feel safer here than in United States because I believe that people respect more the use of the mask and the physical distancing “, declares Andi Pitman, an American who came to spend five weeks in Dubai with her family. And adds that” we have small children who need to go out and see the world, so we are willing to take the risk. “

Meanwhile Sophia Amouch, 24, arrived from France for a two-week vacation that she decided to extend to spend a month in the emirate, where “everything possible is done to avoid contacts.”

Tourists practice sandboarding in the desert of Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP.

“The pandemic in Dubai is managed much better than in Paris,” he estimates. Currently France, the most visited country in the world, imposes a night curfew and exceptional measures on travelers to try to stop the arrival of new mutations of the coronavirus.

Tourism is one of the pillars of the Dubai economy, which welcomed 16 million visitors in 2019 And, before the pandemic, it was betting on reaching 20 million in 2020.

Dubai, not as rich as its neighbors in oil but with the Gulf’s more diversified economy, reopened to tourists last July after a period of strict lockdown.

“Dubai seems to position itself as the destination of choice for those who want to escape from confinements“observes Scott Livermore, chief economist at Oxford Economics Middle East, a British think tank.

Emirates airline resumed nearly all of its global connections from Dubai. Photo: KARIM SAHIB / AFP.

According to him, this “growth strategy”, if successful, will have a positive impact on the organization next autumn of the World’s Fair that the emirate, which has spent 8.2 billion dollars (6.8 billion euros) on this event, had to postpone in 2020.

But the bet is risky, estimates the specialist, because a second wave of covid-19 would undermine this strategy. To get ahead, the emirate must remain “open and connected, but above all maintain control over COVID-19,” adds Livermore.

Meanwhile, the Dubai airline, Emirates, the most important in the Middle East, has resumed much of its links around the world. The Dubai airport received, according to official statistics, half a million travelers during the first week of January.

AFP