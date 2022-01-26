The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on El Salvador, which has recognized bitcoin as a means of payment, to abandon it. According to Bloomberg, the country was reminded that cryptocurrency carries great financial stability risks, and its legal status remains the main obstacle to obtaining a loan from the fund.

Last year, El Salvador asked the IMF for a loan of $1.3 billion, but negotiations over its allocation stalled. The IMF called on the country’s authorities to “narrow the scope of the bitcoin law by depriving bitcoin of the status of legal tender.”

In the summer of 2021, El Salvador became the first country to allow the use of bitcoin as legal tender. The country started buying bitcoin last year, when it was trading at around $50k, and bought at least 1,801 coins. The exchange rate is now down 45 percent from its peak of $68,000 in early November. According to Bloomberg estimates, the country lost at least $20 million in the depreciation.

How told the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, El Salvador profits from bitcoin because he has a dollar-denominated trust fund that is replenished with both dollars and bitcoins. Therefore, when bitcoin rises in price, the government can remove the resulting dollar surplus, leaving the principal amount of the trust unchanged. Since autumn, El Salvador has started mining its own bitcoins on the volcano. The use of environmentally friendly cheap energy from a completely renewable source can change the perception of the dangers of cryptocurrency mining for the environment.