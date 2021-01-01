Vaccination campaigns against the coronavirus continue to develop throughout the world, although at different speeds. The number of doses available and the logistical and organizational means, as well as the number of the population, decisively influence a task that, in all cases, will take months to complete.

So far, the nation that has advanced the most in this decisive stage in the fight against the pandemic is Israel, a country where a significant part of its inhabitants have already received the first dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Specifically, one million citizens of Israel, a country with nine million inhabitants, have already received this dose, as the authorities have revealed. “We are moving at great speed to vaccinate the entire population”, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured this Friday.

Slowing down the process

This figure places Israel at the top of the world vaccination ranking, which began on December 19. However, the Ministry of Health has reported that the campaign will now suffer a slowdown due to the need to guarantee the second dose necessary to complete immunization of patients.

And it is that at the current rate it is estimated that Israel would lack supplies as of next January 10, according to the EFE agency. Therefore, the Government of the country has now opted for a suspension of the first dose to ensure the second that those already inoculated need to complete the process.

In any case, Israel will receive another three million doses this January, a figure that will be increased between March and April to reach a total of ten million, an amount with which five million people can be immunized. “Israel will be the first country in the world to be vaccinated. This is a great achievement. In a few months, we will be able to say ‘goodbye’ to the coronavirus and return to normal “said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.