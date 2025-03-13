In the vast South American Geography, a small country is highlighting over all others because of its very high economic growth. ANDSte boom of activity is not a day. Six years of spectacular growth and five go in which the GDP advances in double digit. The forecasts ensure that the star figures will be maintained throughout the visible horizon (as far as forecasts arrive). This territory, once known for its dense jungles and caudalous rivers, has found in oil an inexhaustible source of prosperity. Such is being the boom of the activity, that its recent economic growth is not only notable, but is eclipsing the famous “economic miracles” of nations such as China, South Korea or Singapore in their boom times. Where is the trick? Oil has the answer.

According to The latest International Monetary Fund report (IMF), Guyana has experienced the greatest growth of real GDP in the world, with an average registered rate of 47% between 2022 and 2024. This impressive rise is attributed to the rapid expansion of oil production, but also to a robust performance of the non -oil sector and a public investment in large -scale infrastructure.

To contextualize this phenomenon, it is useful to remember the experiences of China and Singapore during their accelerated growth phases in the 1970s and 1980s. China, after the economic reforms initiated in the late 1970s, registered annual GDP growth rates that ranged between 6% and 9% in the 1980s. For its part, Singapore, since its independence in 1965, maintained sustained economic growth, with rates that varied between 7% and 9% annually in the 1970s and 1980s.

Comparatively, Guyana’s growth rhythm is amazing. This country has multiplied its per capita income by five in just six years. While Asian countries took them much longer. If the comparison is made in GDP per capita in parity of purchasing power, the difference is even greater (according to this indicator that eliminates the distortion generated by the prices of each country, the GDP per capita of Guyana would already be around 80,000 dollars, something that seems quite exaggerated). It is fair to point out that behind this success story is the large amounts of oil that house the waters of Guyana (about 11,000 million barrels of recoverable crude) and the distortion it generates in GDP, probably something similar to those that happens with the case of Ireland. In addition, China, Singapore or South Korea did not have this kind of oil ‘lottery’ or with anything similar.

Guyana’s great challenge

In spite of everything, the great economic miracles starring these Asian countries could be dwarfed at what Guyana is living. However, the most difficult for the Caribbean country is to achieve a real miracle: keep these GDP rates more than a decade. The IMF projects that, in 2025, Guyana’s real GDP. Although inflation is expected to increase slightly, prices will rise to affordable levels for an economy that has such spectacular growth rates. IPC is expected to be 4% by the end of 2025. These inflation levels do not have too much from those presented today by developed countries with much less dynamic economies.

This growth is not ephemeral. Guyana’s medium -term perspectives remain very favorablewith balanced risks. The economy is expected to grow an average of 14% per year for the next five years, promoted by a robust oil production and a growing participation of the non -oil sector. It is projected that non -oil GDP expands on average around 6.75% per year.

This economic boom has led the IMF to praise Guyana’s commitment to maintain macroeconomic stability, ensure tax sustainability and promote inclusive growth. The IMF emphasizes that social and transfers policies (income distribution) implemented in recent years have increased the income available and reduced poverty rate.

Public investment has been a fundamental pillar in this transformation. The National Assembly of Guyana approved a historical budget for 2024 that exceeds 5.4 billion dollars, aimed at improving the infrastructure and quality of life of its little more than 800,000 citizens.

Some risks in Guyana

However, this vertiginous growth is not exempt from challenges. The IMF indicates that, although there are no clear signs of overheating, it is essential to improve the control of macroeconomic factors and events and respond proactively with stricter or restrictive policies to ensure that The economy dodges overheating and maintain a balanced expansion path.

In addition, the volatility of raw material prices in a highly uncertain global environment and climatic shocks could negatively affect inflation and alter macroeconomic perspectives. Therefore, it is crucial that Guyana strengthens its macroprudential frame to effectively respond to possible shocks that may affect financial stability.

But not all risks are negative. The IMF admits that there are also positive risksthat is, that their growth forecasts may even remain short: “On the positive side, new discoveries of oil and investments that improve productivity, even to strengthen energy resilience, would further reinforce the economic perspectives of Guyana,” they say.

Despite these challenges, Guyana has positioned itself as a global pioneer in climatic policies, monetizing forest conservation and improving its energy matrix, which strengthens macroeconomic resilience against climate change.

Yet, Guyana’s meteoric economic rise, oil -driven and supported by solid public policiesS, represents an unprecedented phenomenon in recent economic history. Its ability to overcome economies such as China and Singapore in its fastest growing phases is a testimony of the potential that lies in emerging nations when natural resources are combined with strategic and visionary management.