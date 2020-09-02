Australia’s economy, which was previously called one of the countries that benefited from the coronavirus, began to experience problems. This was stated by Finance Minister Josh Friedenberg, quoted by CNBC.

“Our record period of continuous economic growth over the past 28 years has come to an end,” the official said, adding that the country has officially entered a recession.

Related materials To health The coronavirus is not sparing the global economy. But it will help some countries to become leaders On the rocks A new problem in Europe is a severe drought. It ruins farmers and robs countries of billions

According to him, the main reason for the decline is related to the restrictions introduced to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Friedenberg called the current difficulties unprecedented for Australia and its inhabitants, but stressed that there is hope for a way out of the crisis.

Australia’s GDP fell 5.9 percent in the second quarter, while HSBC predicted 7.5 percent.

Previously, Australia – along with New Zealand and South Korea – was called a country that has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to effective and timely measures taken by the government that attracted international investors and encouraged them to buy public debt.

The consequence was the strengthening of the national currency – the Australian dollar. The thesis is controversial because a strong currency plays against exporters, reducing the competitiveness of their products. However, economists who hold this point of view noted that countries were able to thus attract additional international investment.