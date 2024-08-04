The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi confirmed that the United Arab Emirates receives about two million migratory birds every winter, and that its monitoring efforts to monitor important species have contributed to recording 2,400 insect species, which indicates the richness of biodiversity.

She stated that insects are a primary source of energy for many birds, not only during breeding seasons, but also during their migration, especially in winter, adding that preserving and protecting their habitats are essential to ensuring a sustainable future for wildlife and biodiversity, noting that most of the monitoring operations were conducted within the Abu Dhabi Reserves Network, which highlights the importance of the emirate’s protected terrestrial and marine areas.

The Authority stressed that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is characterised by rich biodiversity, and includes a group of the most important species whose numbers are effectively protected by managing the largest network of nature reserves in the region, noting that it has tracked important species of migratory birds, as it has tracked more than 125 different species of them, including four bar-tailed grosbeaks, whose path has been tracked since January 2022, after they were equipped with tracking collars connected to satellites, and the total distance they have travelled amounted to 11,800 km.

The agency explained that the country is also home to resident and migratory breeding species, such as the Socotra cormorant, rock heron and sooty falcon, in addition to a large and diverse group of migratory birds, noting that it has implemented a long-term program to monitor and observe migratory birds and major breeding species, with the aim of protecting and preserving them, as this contributes to assessing their condition, tracking important species, and identifying locations within the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves. It stressed that reserves, such as Al Wathba Wetland Reserve and Bul Sayayeef Marine Reserve, are of great importance to many species of migratory and resident birds alike, as more than 260 species have been recorded in Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, which is the only site in the Arabian Gulf where the Greater Flamingo breeds continuously, which is an important sign of the tireless efforts made by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to preserve these species.

She pointed out that the year 2023 witnessed the continuation of efforts to monitor resident and migratory birds throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and 175 bird species from 44 families and 20 orders were monitored, within 55 sites, including 73 species in the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, and 68 species on Abu Al Abyad Island. Monitoring and evaluation operations showed that 11% of the recorded bird species are classified as endangered, according to the Abu Dhabi Red List of Threatened Species.

She pointed out that she conducted a survey of the habitats of the Socotra cormorant in eight nesting colonies throughout the emirate during the winter, which revealed the stability of breeding numbers. 60,000 breeding pairs were recorded, and 21,500 pairs were recorded on Ghagha Island. Surveys were also conducted in the three known breeding sites during the breeding season, and three nests were recorded on Zarkoura and Jarnin Islands, in addition to conducting the first comprehensive survey of the sites where the osprey breeds at the emirate level.

It is worth noting that the Authority has conducted research studies over two decades to evaluate and monitor the movement patterns of migratory species, as data and information related to long-term trends in migration patterns and stopover sites are important for the conservation of migratory bird species. It pointed out that the long-term tracking studies it conducts on migratory birds, especially some birds of prey such as the sooty falcon, the steppe eagle, and the spotted eagle, help improve understanding of species migration patterns, the challenges they face, and the measures needed to take further measures to protect them.

30 sites for migratory birds

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has confirmed its keenness to implement migratory bird monitoring programmes and protect their habitats, as the country is part of the African-Eurasian migratory bird route, and therefore receives about two million birds of various species every winter.

Some birds stop to rest and feed, then continue on their way, while others stay throughout the winter.

She stated that out of more than 450 species of birds recorded in the country, 70% of them are migratory birds, and the country includes more than 30 sites for migratory and resident birds, extending over an area of ​​4,200 square kilometers, including 11 sites classified as legal protected areas (nature reserves).