RIA Novosti: China has become the country most mentioned in American media

China has become the most mentioned country in the American media this year. This is written by RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, China was mentioned 245 thousand times. Israel (123 thousand) and Russia (79 thousand) were in second and third place. Ukraine was dedicated to 64 thousand publications.

At the same time, as the agency notes, China becomes the leader in the number of mentions every year when elections are held in the United States.