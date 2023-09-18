Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2023 – 22:01

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the country is going through a moment that requires “care” in relation to spending vigilance, what is approved in Congress and what is decided by the Judiciary. “There is a lot to look at. But, I think, if we persevere on this path, we will reap the fruits of this fiscally sustainable policy. Interest rates will fall and businesspeople are eager to invest in Brazil due to our competitive advantages in this global geopolitical moment,” he said.

In an interview with the program Free Channelbroadcast on BandNews TV this Sunday, 17th, the minister stated that the economic agenda for the first half of this year was 100% fulfilled.

According to him, the government managed to persuade with good arguments in the negotiation that we had important points and stated that he sees the same scenario for the second half of the year, which will also be challenging, in his assessment. “Now we have the agenda for the second semester, which I imagine will be 100% fulfilled. With negotiation, obviously with negotiation. Government sends its proposal and knows that it has 513 deputies, each with their own understanding, 81 senators, each with their understanding. Democratic rule, everything is fine.”

Opportunity to grow

The Finance Minister also stated that the National Congress is sensitive and that everyone is seeing that Brazil is facing an opportunity for growth. “Congress is sensitive. There is a sensitivity that we have to take care of. We have a heritage that we have to take care of,” he said. “And everyone is seeing that we are faced with an opportunity.”

During the interview with Canal Livre, he stated that he has tried to comply, at the necessary speed, with the delivery schedule for the result he intends to achieve as quickly as possible. However, he made a reservation that there are a series of actors involved in the discussions.

The minister cited the approval this week to incorporate 50,000 civil servants into the government’s payroll without analyzing the impact. “Will this pass through the Chamber? Will not? Is this the administrative reform we want? Probably not. Each Power has its role.”