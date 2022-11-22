The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the country was subjected to rains of different intensities, sometimes thundery, attributing the reason to the state being affected by a surface depression from the east, accompanied by a cold air mass, and an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which led to a state of instability in the eastern regions. and northern.

The center explained to «Emirates Today» that the rains began the day before yesterday in the east of the country in Fujairah and the eastern coast, then gradually extended yesterday, to reach Dubai and the northern Emirates, which witnessed heavy rains of varying intensity in some areas. He pointed out that the depression is moving from the east towards the west, so that the rest of the regions will be affected by it, expecting that the rains of varying intensity will extend to the city of Al Ain towards Abu Dhabi until the interior regions, today, to begin to recede and end as of tomorrow.

The center added that this period of the year witnesses partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy weather, interspersed with cumulus clouds, especially to the east and north, extending over some coastal and western areas and islands, with an opportunity for light to medium rains, which may be heavy at times in some of these areas, and at regular intervals. spaced out.

The center expects that tomorrow’s weather will be clear to partly cloudy in general, and some low clouds will appear in some areas, which may be cumulus in the afternoon, while it will remain humid at night until Friday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some internal areas, pointing out that the winds will be Southeasterly, turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate speed. The speed is active at times, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

In addition, the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain witnessed, yesterday, heavy thunderstorms, which prompted schools in the Northern Emirates to secure the return of students to their homes, by leaving in an orderly manner as soon as the vehicle of each student’s family arrived in front of the school door, and calling on his name to board his family’s vehicle. Directly, so as not to be exposed to rain or any health hazards.

The local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah announced the formation of a team to conduct field visits to inspect the sites and areas that are likely to be most affected during the rainy and torrential season, and to prepare a detailed report on the readiness of the emirate’s infrastructure, and the necessary measures and measures that must be taken to reduce risks, in implementation of the strategy. The Ministry of the Interior, which aims to preserve the safety and protection of lives and property, and to spread and enhance security and safety.

11 tips

Ras Al Khaimah Police provided 11 tips for safe driving during the rain, most notably slowing down if visibility on the road is limited, leaving a greater distance behind other cars, calculating at least five seconds for a complete stop, turning on the low-light lamps while driving during the day, and turning on the air conditioner to avoid formation. Steam inside the vehicle, moving to low-speed lanes, avoiding changing lanes unless necessary, not using four-way signals except in the event of a complete stop or sudden stop and on both sides of the road, in addition to following up on the condition of brakes and tires periodically, checking the windshield wipers, and avoiding going to the mountains And the valleys in which the possibility of flooding increases.