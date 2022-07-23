July 24, 2022 00:31
The country is exposed to the flow of different formations of clouds from the Sea of Oman interspersed with cumulus rain clouds accompanied by lightning and thunder sometimes as a result of the movement of the tropical convergence line towards the north, followed by an extension of the upper and surface air depression extending from northern India and southern Pakistan.
The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather from Tuesday to Thursday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain of varying intensity at intervals, starting in the eastern and northern regions of the country, then extending rainy clouds to some coastal and western areas with a decrease in temperatures and the amount of clouds will gradually decrease this evening. Thursday.
The winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, moderate in speed and active to strong speed at times, especially with cumulus clouds, and they will raise dust and dust, which will reduce the horizontal visibility.
The sea becomes moderate to rough and sometimes very turbulent with the presence of clouds in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. The National Center of Meteorology is following the situation around the clock and continues to provide the latest developments and appeals to everyone to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the center and not to circulate rumors.
