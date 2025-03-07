If there is something that characterizes the gastronomy of Latin America, it is its tradition, its pampering and its delicious flavor. In Colombia, beyond knowing how to make coffee and be proud of it, it also has numerous traditional recipes that conquer the palate and the stomach of anyone to test them. One of the best known is the Bonus breada typical Cali panecillo where cheese is the true protagonist.

Since last year, this delicious bite was recognized last year as the best bread in the world, according to the world gastronomic guide, Taste Atlas. With a score of 4.6 out of 5, it is Very common in several regions of the country and can be consumed of accompaniment at meals or at breakfast.

A somewhat diverse origin

To know the origin of this Colombian bread, we must move to Cali, the cultural and gastronomic epicenter of this recipe. Legend account that It all started at the El Bonia hacienda And that’s why we know him under that name. With the passage of time, the recipe that made a cook called Genoveva with corn, cheese and cassava of cassava became a success. The hacienda became an essential stop for all those muleteers who frequented the place, since everyone wanted to try this bread that was accompanied by coffee.

However, its origin is not clear, since There are more theories about birth of bond bread. There are those who place him in the hands of an Italian chef who resided in the area and that everything comes from a bad translation of ‘Pane del Buono’. Others claim that it has to do with the ration that was given to the day laborers and that their bonus included a panecillo and a glass of water.

| Source: Istock

Properties

Among their benefitsthe following should be highlighted:

A perfect accompaniment for any time of the day . This is due to its spongy texture and its unmistakable flavor.

. This is due to its spongy texture and its unmistakable flavor. It is a gluten -free bread . Therefore, it is suitable for celiacs.

. Therefore, it is suitable for celiacs. Improves digestion and metabolism . It helps improve intestinal transit, prevents constipation and activates metabolism.

. It helps improve intestinal transit, prevents constipation and activates metabolism. Improve blood circulation and reduce uric acid . The root of the cassava plant is rich in the Resveratrol compound, known for regulating cholesterol levels and improving blood circulation. In addition, the present minerals improve general health and reduce inflammation.

. The root of the cassava plant is rich in the Resveratrol compound, known for regulating cholesterol levels and improving blood circulation. In addition, the present minerals improve general health and reduce inflammation. Help lose weight. It helps to feel satiated for a longer time, which is important to control the weight.

Step by step

The preparation is very simple. According to ‘Nestlé recipes‘, just need Four tablespoons of corn starch, half a tablespoon of sugar, a quarter tablespoon of baking powder, half a tablespoon of seasoning, a cup of coastal cheese, half a cup of cassava starch, an egg and 45 ml of liquid milk.

First of all, You have to preheat the oven at 180ºC ten minutes before starting. Then, processes the coastal cheese with The help of the blender or a food processor so that it is made mashed, withdraw and reserve in a bowl.

Thenin another bowl, the cassava starch, the corn starch, the sugar, the baking powder, the half tablespoon of seasoning and incorporate this mixture to the cheese reserved before. Then add the egg and knead strongly, until a soft consistency is.

It depends on the moisture of the cheese, you can Add milk. Now, the ideal consistency of this preparation is like a soft plasticine. Finally, separate the dough into several portions and make balls, leads to a baking can and bake for 20 minutes. Or until golden.