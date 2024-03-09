For five years Mexico has been immersed in a spiral of violence and crisis of security which has left the population in a state of constant fear and despair. The nation has been overshadowed by crime, corruption and rampant violence.

The violence in Mexico has reached alarming proportions, manifesting itself in various forms ranging from drug trafficking and the organized crime until the gender violence and the policy. The disputes between drug cartels for the control of drug trafficking routes and strategic territories have unleashed a wave of violence what has claimed countless innocent lives and has left entire communities mired in fear and the hopelessness.

Endemic corruption in government institutions has undermined efforts to combat crime and ensure citizen security. The infiltration of criminal groups into political and police spheres has created an environment in which impunity reigns and justice is hindered by corrupt interests. This situation has undermined the population's trust in the authorities and has exacerbated the feeling of vulnerability and helplessness.

The gender violence It is also a serious concern in Mexico, where women face high levels of violence, harassment and femicides. Despite the efforts of activists and human rights organizations to address this problem, impunity persists and women continue to be victims of a culture of sexism rooted in society.

In addition to direct violence, Mexico faces a humanitarian crisis derived from forced migration caused by violence and insecurity. Thousands of people are forced to leave their homes in search of safety and opportunity, facing unimaginable dangers on the path to hope for a better life.

In this bleak context, it is imperative that the Mexican government and society as a whole take strong and coordinated measures to address the underlying causes of the security crisis and violence. This includes the implementation of structural reforms aimed at strengthening the rule of law, eradicating corruption and promoting justice and gender equality. Likewise, greater regional and international cooperation is required to combat drug trafficking and organized crime effectively.

However, beyond government actions, a cultural change that promotes values ​​of peace, tolerance and respect for human rights is essential. Building a safer and more just society requires the commitment and active participation of all sectors of society, as well as a joint effort to address the root causes of violence and inequality.

Alejandro Moreno is national president of the PRI.

