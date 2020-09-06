An evening like every other for 100 days within the largest metropolis of Oregon the place hundreds of individuals largely from the white inhabitants have gathered to march towards racial discrimination and police brutality.

For the one centesimal evening, they met in a public backyard east of Portland.

one centesimal occasion night #BlackLivesMatter in Portland, Oregon. For now, protesters are gathered – peacefully – in a metropolis park

2-3,000 individuals marched to one of many metropolis’s police stations to denounce police violence towards African Individuals. “On my T-shirt I wrote: ‘I’m a Portland resident, a Navy veteran and a father.”, describes Jerry, handed within the procession.

We’re right here to say that black lives matter. 100 days in the past, we realized that the police brutality was uncontrolled. We is not going to return house till our brothers and sisters are handled humanely.Jerry, a protesterto franceinfo

The procession brings collectively Black lives issues activists, but in addition anarchists and radicals. Many are helmeted and visibly prepared for confrontation, not with the far-right armed teams who demonstrated earlier within the day however with the police.

Police go via loudspeakers to say the gathering is prohibited. Stacy got here from neighboring Washington state: “I am right here as a result of I consider the scenario will worsen, she explains. It is very tense. Some historians consider the nation has not been so divided because the Civil Conflict. “

The gang retreats in entrance of the primary tear gasoline photographs. This rally is taken into account a riot, police warn. “You should instantly depart the premises”.

The one centesimal evening of protests #BlackLivesMatter in Portland. First clashes, the demonstrators attempt to march in direction of a police station within the east of the town. And are sharply rejected

The gang dispersed in small teams however didn’t demobilize, adopted by the police helicopters.