Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/07/2024 – 20:27

A survey conducted by the Brazilian Observatory of Public Policies for the Homeless Population, of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (OBPopRua/POLOS-UFMG), revealed that 300,868 people currently live on the streets throughout Brazil. In December 2023, this total was 242,756 people.

According to the study, one in three of these people lives in the state of São Paulo, totaling 126,112. In the capital of São Paulo alone, which leads the ranking of capitals, there are 80,369 people in this condition. This represents an increase of almost 24% compared to December of last year, when the city had 64,818 people living on the streets.

In an interview with Brazil AgencyRobson César Correia de Mendonça, from the São Paulo State Movement for the Homeless Population, confirmed that the number of people living in the city of São Paulo has been increasing, especially in the central region of the capital. “This is becoming increasingly complex. The lack of public policies is obvious, and the homeless population is being oppressed. The Municipal Guard is increasingly brutal with the homeless population. This only shows the disregard that is being shown for this population”, he said.

For Mendonça, the solution to this problem involves creating public policies aimed at this population. “As long as there is no serious policy, as long as there is no politician who has any shame, we will continue as we are,” he added.

The survey, which was released today (12), is based on June data from the Single Registry of Social Programs (CadÚnico), which brings together beneficiaries of social policies, such as Bolsa Família and the Continuous Benefit Payment (BPC), and serves as an indicator of vulnerable populations to quantify federal government transfers to municipalities.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, which appears in second place in the rankingthe homeless population totals 29,816 people, the majority of whom, 21,023, are in the capital. In Brasília, the country’s capital, 8,353 people are in this vulnerable situation.

According to the coordinator of the observatory, André Luiz Freitas Dias, the significant increase in records of homeless people in CadÚnico is due both to the strengthening of this database as a gateway and main access to social policies in the country – such as the Bolsa Família Program and the Continuous Benefit Payment (BPC) – and to the absence or insufficiency of public policies specifically aimed at this population, such as housing, work and education.

Profile

According to the survey, 69% of homeless people registered with CadÚnico are black. The majority of these people are also male (85%) and are between the ages of 18 and 59 (87% of the total), surviving on up to R$109 per month (85%).

Of this population, 14% have some disability and the majority (42%) have incomplete primary education.

Other side

Wanted by Brazil Agencythe city of São Paulo questioned the survey carried out by the UFMG observatory. “The city respects the UFMG survey, but considers for its public policies the Census of Homeless Population, produced by the city of São Paulo in 2021, which is public knowledge, the result of meticulous field work carried out by more than 200 professionals and carried out every four years. The university in question uses data from CadÚnico, which are cumulative and self-declared”, it notes in a note.

O census carried out by the city hall in 2021 indicated 32 thousand people living in this condition in the capital of São Paulo. The next census should be carried out in 2025.

The municipal administration also reported that, since 2021, it has invested R$7.2 billion in social services for the population. “In 2023 alone, R$2,311,226,279.88 was invested, an increase of 29% compared to the previous year’s budget (R$1,784,757,857.66). This year, R$1,159,020,784.37 has already been executed, from January to the beginning of July 2024”, reported the Municipal Secretariat of Assistance and Social Development (SMADS).

“For shelter and care services for the homeless population in the capital, the amounts invested in the last four years total R$1.7 billion. In the same period, approximately 12 thousand new shelter places were created in the city, which represented an increase of more than 75% in shelter places for the homeless population”, says the note from the municipal secretariat.