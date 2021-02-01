The National Center of Meteorology reported that during the month of February, the Arab Gulf region remains under the influence of the extension of the Siberian air height accompanied by a cold northern air mass, pointing out that during this month, temperatures will continue to decline over the country in general, and will rise slightly in the second half over Some areas, compared to January.

He mentioned that the state is affected by the passage of depressions coming from the west, which leads to instability in the weather conditions, as clouds multiply, and rainy clouds intersect them, pointing out that the winds will be south-easterly in the morning, turning into westerly and north-westerly during the day, while the state is affected Sometimes with brisk northwesterly winds (the north wind), where the highest wind speed was recorded at 141 km / h, in Jabal Mabrah in 2010.

He pointed out that the relative humidity increases, and the opportunity opens in the early morning for the formation of light and dense fog, especially on coastal areas, explaining that the average temperature ranges between 18 and 21.3 ° C, and the average maximum temperature ranges between 23 28 ° C and the average minimum temperature between 12.4 and 16.1 ° C.

He indicated that the average relative humidity during this month reaches 59%, the average maximum relative humidity ranges between 78% to 88%, and the average minimum relative humidity ranges between 29% to 40%, while it was the highest year in which fog occurred during The past years were in 2016, when the number of fog occurrences was 13 days of fog and seven days of light fog.

The center expects that humid weather will prevail today with the opportunity to form fog in some interior areas, and it will become clear to partly cloudy at times. He indicated that the winds will remain northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, and active at times during the day at sea, and their speed ranges from 10 to 20 km / hr, reaching 35 km / h on the sea, which remains moderate to light in the Gulf. Arab, and in the Sea of ​​Oman. He explained that tomorrow the weather will witness the formation of fog and light fog in the morning in some inland and coastal areas, and then be clear to partly cloudy, while temperatures tend to rise slightly in some eastern and northern regions. He pointed out that the winds will be light to moderate from northwesterly to northeasterly, with a speed of 10 to 20 km / h, and reach 30 km / h on the sea, which is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman. He stressed that Thursday’s weather will witness the continued formation of fog and light fog in the morning in some interior and coastal areas, then it will become clear to partly cloudy, with another rise in temperatures, while the winds will be northeasterly, southeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed of 10 to 20 km / Q, it reaches 30 km / h on the sea, which remains light in the Arabian Gulf, and in the Sea of ​​Oman. The center expects the Friday weather to be humid, with the opportunity to form fog or light fog in the morning in some western regions, sometimes wakeful to partly cloudy.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

