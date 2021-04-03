The Madrid Country Club qualified for the final of the women’s hockey Euroleague by beating the German Alster 4-3 on penalties in the final phase of Amstelveen (Netherlands) and next Monday he will play the title game.

Carmen Cano was the author of the first goal in the history of the women’s Euroleague, a tournament that opens this weekend, when he finished off a penalty-corner in the 52nd minute. “We did something incredible in a very difficult game, so we are very happy,” he said.

The Madrid team, who had never faced the German until now, In this way, it ensures to improve the third places it obtained in the highest female continental category in 2015 and 2018. Regulation time had ended with a 1-1 draw at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

On Monday, at 4:00 p.m., the Country Club, under the direction of Edu Aguilar, The winner of the other semi-final, played this Saturday by the Dutch teams AH&BC Amsterdam, current champion, and Hertogenbosch, will compete for the gold medal.