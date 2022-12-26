The country boy: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, Monday 26 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4, The Country Boy, a 1984 film directed by Castellano and Pipolo, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Artemio is a farmer who lives in a village in the Lombardy countryside, inhabited mainly by the elderly, where the only attraction is to watch the train go by. Artemio lives with his elderly mother Giovanna, who would like to see him married to Maria Rosa, the only girl who lives in the village, and who has also been in love with him for some time. Artemio, however, does not reciprocate these feelings and, on his fortieth birthday, he suddenly realizes that he has never lived a life outside the countryside in which he was born and raised, and above all that he does not want to continue being a farmer for the rest of his days. For this, he decides to leave the countryside and start a new life in Milan.

Artemio, not knowing Milan and not knowing where to stay, once he arrives in the city asks for help from his cousin Severino, who has moved for some time, who offers him hospitality and work; Artemio accepts the job offered by his cousin, but doesn’t know that he is actually a thief who goes in and out of prison and who, unbeknownst to him, immediately involves him in some muggings. Once he realizes this, he abandons Severino and decides to return the purse stolen in the last robbery to its rightful owner, Angela, a young and beautiful career girl.

The country boy: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Country Boy, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Renato Pozzetto: Artemio

Massimo Boldi as Severino Cicerchia

Donna Osterbuhr: Angela Corsi

Clara Colosimo: Signora Giovanna

Sandra Ambrosini: Maria Rosa

Renato D’Amore: blacksmith

Franco Diogene: insurer

Enzo Cannavale: blind

Enzo De Toma: hospital patient

Enzo Garinei: director of the residence

Elio Veller: Margherita, the homosexual

Guido Spadea: colleague of the insurer

Massimo Serato: drug dealer

Rosanna Banfi: security guard in Piazza San Babila (uncredited)

Pongo: doctor at the blood collection center

Dino Cassio: Police Commissioner

Jimmy the Buster: Vintner

Armando Celso: Elpidio

Lucia Vasini: canteen cashier

Daniela Piperno: nephew of the blind man

Manuela Gatti: Angela’s colleague

Renato Oliverio: Inter ultras

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Country Boy on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 26 December 2022 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.