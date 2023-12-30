The country boy: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Renato Pozzetto

This evening, 30 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, The Country Boy will be broadcast, a 1984 film directed by Castellano and Pipolo and starring Renato Pozzetto. But let's see together all the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Artemio is a farmer who lives in a village in the Lombardy countryside, inhabited mainly by elderly people, where the only attraction is watching the train pass by. Artemio lives with his elderly mother Giovanna, who would like to see him married to Maria Rosa, the only girl who lives in the town, and who has also been in love with him for some time. Artemio, however, does not reciprocate these feelings and, on the day of his fortieth birthday, he suddenly realizes that he has never lived a life outside the countryside in which he was born and raised, and above all that he does not want to continue being a farmer for the rest of his days. For this reason, he decides to leave the countryside and start a new life in Milan.

Artemio, not knowing Milan and not knowing where to stay, once he arrives in the city asks for help from his cousin Severino, who moved away some time ago, who offers him hospitality and work; Artemio accepts the job offered by his cousin, but does not know that he is actually a thief who is in and out of prison and who, without his knowledge, immediately involves him in some muggings. Once she realizes this, she abandons Severino and decides to return the bag stolen in the last mugging to its rightful owner, Angela, a young and beautiful career girl.

The country boy: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of The Country Boy, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Renato Pozzetto: Artemio

Massimo Boldi: Severino Cicerchia

Donna Osterbuhr: Angela Corsi

Clara Colosimo: Mrs Giovanna

Sandra Ambrosini: Maria Rosa

Renato D'Amore: blacksmith

Franco Diogene: insurer

Enzo Cannavale: blind

Enzo De Toma: hospital patient

Enzo Garinei: director of the residence

Elio Veller: Margherita, the homosexual

Guido Spadea: colleague of the insurer

Massimo Serato: drug dealer

Rosanna Banfi: traffic warden in Piazza San Babila (uncredited)

Pongo: doctor at the blood collection center

Dino Cassio: police commissioner

Jimmy the Phenomenon: vintner

Armando Celso: Elpidio

Lucia Vasini: canteen cashier

Daniela Piperno: granddaughter of the blind man

Manuela Gatti: Angela's colleague

Renato Oliverio: Inter ultras

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Country Boy live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 30 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.