This evening, 30 December 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, The Country Boy will be broadcast, a 1984 film directed by Castellano and Pipolo and starring Renato Pozzetto. But let's see together all the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.
Plot
Artemio is a farmer who lives in a village in the Lombardy countryside, inhabited mainly by elderly people, where the only attraction is watching the train pass by. Artemio lives with his elderly mother Giovanna, who would like to see him married to Maria Rosa, the only girl who lives in the town, and who has also been in love with him for some time. Artemio, however, does not reciprocate these feelings and, on the day of his fortieth birthday, he suddenly realizes that he has never lived a life outside the countryside in which he was born and raised, and above all that he does not want to continue being a farmer for the rest of his days. For this reason, he decides to leave the countryside and start a new life in Milan.
Artemio, not knowing Milan and not knowing where to stay, once he arrives in the city asks for help from his cousin Severino, who moved away some time ago, who offers him hospitality and work; Artemio accepts the job offered by his cousin, but does not know that he is actually a thief who is in and out of prison and who, without his knowledge, immediately involves him in some muggings. Once she realizes this, she abandons Severino and decides to return the bag stolen in the last mugging to its rightful owner, Angela, a young and beautiful career girl.
The country boy: the cast of the film
We've seen the plot of The Country Boy, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Renato Pozzetto: Artemio
- Massimo Boldi: Severino Cicerchia
- Donna Osterbuhr: Angela Corsi
- Clara Colosimo: Mrs Giovanna
- Sandra Ambrosini: Maria Rosa
- Renato D'Amore: blacksmith
- Franco Diogene: insurer
- Enzo Cannavale: blind
- Enzo De Toma: hospital patient
- Enzo Garinei: director of the residence
- Elio Veller: Margherita, the homosexual
- Guido Spadea: colleague of the insurer
- Massimo Serato: drug dealer
- Rosanna Banfi: traffic warden in Piazza San Babila (uncredited)
- Pongo: doctor at the blood collection center
- Dino Cassio: police commissioner
- Jimmy the Phenomenon: vintner
- Armando Celso: Elpidio
- Lucia Vasini: canteen cashier
- Daniela Piperno: granddaughter of the blind man
- Manuela Gatti: Angela's colleague
- Renato Oliverio: Inter ultras
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Country Boy live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 30 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
