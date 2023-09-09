The latest twist to the very American myth of the common man who, fed up with his voice not being heard, raises it against the system, is a big boy with a red beard armed with a guitar, a singer country-folk of little fortune named Oliver Anthony. That life among many others, marked by mental problems and alcoholism, changed with the publication on the Internet on August 11 of a video in which, in the middle of the forest and accompanied by two of his three dogs, he sang a ballad whose title , Rich Men North of Richmond, He plays with words to take responsibility for the “damned shame” of the world that they are leaving him and those like him The rich men beyond the capital of Virginia. A city that was also a city of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

To the north of Richmond, a beacon on the mental border with the South of the United States, are, about 175 kilometers, Washington, capital of the Union, and its elites. Anthony blames them in the lyrics for having to “sell their soul and work all day,” for the suffocation of inflation and taxes, and accuses them of doing anything to control people. The song would have pleased Ronald Reagan – author of the phrase “The Government is not the solution, it is the problem” – also for his criticism of those who benefit from the social welfare system, which motivated the great British leftist singer-songwriter Billy Bragg to later respond with an article (titled “That song that claims solidarity with workers only benefits the rich who exploit them”) and with a composition in which he reproached Anthony for his disconcerting class consciousness and for pitting some oppressed against others. He also offered an old solution to his problems: “Join a union.”

Anthem for Republicans

Prominent members of the political and media right rushed to appropriate the message of authenticity (or, at least, the illusion of it conveyed by the video) of Rich Men... They believed they had found the perfect anthem for working America, forgotten by the “Joe Biden socialist regime.” And this is how Anthony, in addition to becoming an unexpected number one and accumulating 60 million views on YouTube and 50 million listens on Spotify, placed himself at the center of a cultural war that recorded its most unpleasant skirmish in the recent debate of the Republican candidates in Milwaukee, whose organizers, the Fox News network, opened with the video of the song. They then asked the participants for their opinion on why they believed this had touched a nerve in American society. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said: “Our country is in decline. (…) Those rich men north of Richmond have put us in this situation.”

The next day—perhaps in another demonstration that the world has conspired to oppose DeSantis, whose not-so-promising career to the White House languishes, calamitously—the musician responded with another video, in which for 10 minutes said that he also considers the governor and the others behind the lecterns in Milwaukee to be rich men north of Richmond. “This is not about Joe Biden,” he added. “It’s much bigger than him.” And the truth is that its spell has gone beyond the conservative audience: the song has permeated this, another summer of discontent, in listeners across the spectrum, who empathize with the idea of ​​the common man and his list of complaints to power. .

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Anthony’s success has come in the middle of a phenomenal season for music country in the United States, thanks to another hit by Jason Aldean, Trumpist troubadour from rural America from Macon, Georgia. More comfortable with the marriage between music and conservative values, Aldean is the author of Try That in a Small Town, a defense of the life and customs of small towns, against the liberal depravity and criminality of the cities.

The video for the song was the reason for the controversy, in large part, because it was filmed in the courthouse of a county in Tennessee where a black boy was lynched in 1927. The Country Music Television network banned the broadcast of the clip, which reproduces images of riots during the Black Lives Matter protests and of security cameras of stores being robbed, considering that it spreads racist messages and that it contains verses that glorify armed violence and the eye for an eye. Aldean does not hide his sympathy for Donald Trump and promotes his wife’s brand of T-shirts with messages directed at the Biden Administration — “Close the fucking border” — or slogans such as “It’s not conservatism, it’s common sense.” He has defended himself by saying that they have confused his apology for life in a small community with something else.

Riding the controversy, the singer, winner of five grammies, also achieved number one on the Billboard chart for the first time in his career, which, by the way, digital consumption has turned into a rather anarchic and unpredictable affair. And it did so in a week in which a historic milestone occurred: the three places in the lead (the second was Last Night, by Morgan Wallen, and the third, Fast Car, a version of the Tracy Chapman classic by Luke Combs) they were taken over for the first time by songs countries. “The three songs, but especially Aldean’s and Wallen’s, are successes encouraged not so much by fans of the genre, but by people interested in promoting a certain political agenda,” considers David Cantwell, author of The Running Kind: Listening to Merle Haggard, an interesting essay on the outlaw country legend. That strategy denounced by Cantwell would explain why Aldean’s song plummeted to number 21 on Billboard the following week.

A somewhat schematic view of the matter has traditionally associated the country —with permission from tightrope walker Dolly Parton, whose political equidistance Anthony seems to aspire to—with conservatism in the United States. “In the last two years, it seemed like he was opening up to other realities, black artists or queerbut the latest hits return to an old pattern: they are starring angry white men,” Professor Charles Hughes, of Rhodes College in Memphis, said on the public radio network NPR.

Although, as the musician himself defends, there is no political motivation in Anthony’s spirit, the truth is that the Republican Party has long found the formula to channel that white anger and resentment against the elites of those left behind that he portrays. Rich Men…, whose lyrics, which include a reference to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, have been scrutinized, as almost everything is now, left and right. For now, his luck has turned him into a unicorn that is difficult to catch not only for the games; also for the media (he has given only one interview, on libertarian Joe Rogan’s podcast) and record industry executives: the guy claims that he has rejected an offer from a multinational for eight million dollars (7.5 million of euros).

It is also elusive for live lovers. Although his agenda is already filling up with dates at festivals spread across the center of the country, from Kentucky to Missouri, until now he had only appeared a couple of times in clubs in North Carolina, and in a concert that immediately sold out in Farmville (Virginia), his town. A town about an hour south of Richmond.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.