Last Tuesday the decision was approved eliminate the tourist visa for Colombians who wish to travel to United Kingdom; in this way, the countries of this region are much more accessible for citizens who want to make specific trips to this place, as well as the possibility that those who are making tours of the European Union, may include England and other countries in the area without additional complications.

From November 9 you can travel without a visitor’s visa for periods of up to 6 months, George Hodgson, the UK ambassador to Colombia, said. Also, The British assured that those who were in the process of applying for the visa and had not yet received it would be will return the money through a request on the embassy page.

The countries you can visit in Europe without a visa

The United Kingdom is a unitary state that is made up of four constituent countries or nations, of which England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The four countries can be visited from November 9, as well as the countries of the Schengen area in Europe (they are listed at the bottom of the note).

However, it is important to note that Ireland (different from Northern Ireland), a neighboring country, is not part of the United Kingdom and requires a visa for Colombians to enter as a tourist.

“With this change, we open the doors to more business opportunities, we are happy to be able to share the United Kingdom with more Colombians. Without a doubt, the elimination of visitor visas is an important step in the UK-Colombia relationship (…)Hodgson assured.

In order to enter you must have the valid passport and have no restrictions. As for the other permits, such as residence, student and work visas, the same procedures are maintained.

In this way, the countries that Colombians can access without requesting a visa are:

• United Kingdom from November 9.

• Germany.

• Austria.

• Belgium.

•Bulgaria.

• Croatia.

• Cyprus.

• Czech Republic.

• Slovakia.

• Slovenia.

• Spain.

• Estonia.

• Finland.

• Greece.

• Hungary.

• Italy.

• Latvia

• Lithuania.

• Luxembourg.

• Malt

• Netherlands.

• Poland.

• Portugal.

• Romania.

• Sweden.

• Denmark (without Greenland and the Faroe Islands).

• France (mainland).

• Swiss.

• Liechtenstein.

• Norway.

• Iceland.

Data extracted from the chancellery from Colombia.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

