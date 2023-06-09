InterNations is a worldwide organization of expatriates, that is, people who reside in a country other than the country in which they were born or the country of which they have nationality. The group integrates a community of about 4.9 million members in 420 cities around the world.
Recently, this organization published the results of a survey carried out on 12,000 of its members, in which they answered which are the main places where it is relatively easy to settle.
The organization ranked the locations based on what it calls the Expat Essentials Index, which takes into account newcomers’ assessments of various aspects.
First of all, your digital lifesuch as access to online administrative services. Also, what does it have to do with living placeie affordability and ease of finding accommodation for expatriates in particular.
On the other hand, the administrative issuessuch as the ease of opening a local bank account or obtaining a visa, and finally the languagesuch as being able to move without having to learn a new language or the ease of learning the local language.
The ‘top 10’
The top 10 places where expats say it’s easy to settle, according to this InterNations survey:
10. Canada
9. Kenya
8. Qatar
7. Saudi Arabia
6. Indonesia
5. Oman
4. Estonia
3. Singapore
2. United Arab Emirates
1. bahrain
It should be noted that the list includes 52 countries (see full below). Colombia does not appear on the list.
Why are they the best options, according to the survey?
According to the survey results, expatriates who moved abroad say they Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are the three main places where it is relatively easy to settle.
About Bahrain, a country spanning more than 30 islands in the Persian Gulf, located at the center of important trade routes since ancient times, expats say it’s easy to get a visa, find housing, access government services online and getting around without speaking the local language, which is Arabic.
They have a similar opinion about the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, the second and third place, respectively. The people consulted affirmed that they are countries that offer easy communication without great language barriers and also pose minimal bureaucratic problems.
A spokesman for InterNations has pointed out in statements to the media that the countries that top that list are known as popular destinations among expatriates. According to the organization, it is possible that because of this they have adapted to facilitate procedures for newcomers from abroad.
Another no less detail is that in these three countries English is spoken on a recurring basis, so it could make it easier for foreigners to deal with bureaucratic and administrative tasks when they move.
Precisely, the language is a point to consider, in contrast, in the last three places on the list. China, Japan and Germanywhich appear at places 50, 51 and 52, respectively, are places for expats with difficult language barriers and a challenging digital infrastructure.
In the ‘top 10’ the only country in the Americas is Canada. New residents say it’s easy to deal with local authorities, open a new bank account and access a strong digital infrastructure. However, expats say it is relatively difficult to find affordable housing.
Reasons why Canada is friendly to migrants.
The complete list
The worst ranked
52.Germany
51. Japan
50.Chinese
49.Kuwait
48. Italy
47. Greece
46.Vietnam
45. Czech Republic
44. France
43. Malt
the overall table
42. South Korea
41. Ireland
40.Indian
39. New Zealand
38. Luxembourg
37. Egypt
36.Turkey
35.Hong Kong
34. Cyprus
33. Philippines
32.Austrian
31. Brazil
30. Hungary
29. Denmark
28. South Africa
27. Poland
26. Sweden
25. Netherlands
24. Russia
23. Taiwan
22. Belgium
21. Finland
20. Switzerland
19. Portugal
18.Thailand
17. United Kingdom
16.Australia
15. Norway
14. Spain
13. United States
12. Malaysia
11. Mexico
The best ranked
INTERNATIONAL WRITING
