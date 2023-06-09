InterNations is a worldwide organization of expatriates, that is, people who reside in a country other than the country in which they were born or the country of which they have nationality. The group integrates a community of about 4.9 million members in 420 cities around the world.

(You can read: Transit visa for Canada: this is the procedure for Colombians).

Recently, this organization published the results of a survey carried out on 12,000 of its members, in which they answered which are the main places where it is relatively easy to settle.

(We recommend: The Happiest Country in the World will pay travelers to learn why it holds the title.)

The organization ranked the locations based on what it calls the Expat Essentials Index, which takes into account newcomers’ assessments of various aspects.

First of all, your digital lifesuch as access to online administrative services. Also, what does it have to do with living placeie affordability and ease of finding accommodation for expatriates in particular.

(We recommend: ‘Golden Visas’ – these are the safest countries to obtain residency or citizenship).

On the other hand, the administrative issuessuch as the ease of opening a local bank account or obtaining a visa, and finally the languagesuch as being able to move without having to learn a new language or the ease of learning the local language.

The ‘top 10’

The top 10 places where expats say it’s easy to settle, according to this InterNations survey:

10. Canada

9. Kenya

8. Qatar

7. Saudi Arabia

6. Indonesia

5. Oman

4. Estonia

3. Singapore

2. United Arab Emirates

1. bahrain

It should be noted that the list includes 52 countries (see full below). Colombia does not appear on the list.

Why are they the best options, according to the survey?

According to the survey results, expatriates who moved abroad say they Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore are the three main places where it is relatively easy to settle.

About Bahrain, a country spanning more than 30 islands in the Persian Gulf, located at the center of important trade routes since ancient times, expats say it’s easy to get a visa, find housing, access government services online and getting around without speaking the local language, which is Arabic.

(We recommend: More than a crisis, migration is a real opportunity / Analysis Ricardo Ávila).

They have a similar opinion about the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, the second and third place, respectively. The people consulted affirmed that they are countries that offer easy communication without great language barriers and also pose minimal bureaucratic problems.

A spokesman for InterNations has pointed out in statements to the media that the countries that top that list are known as popular destinations among expatriates. According to the organization, it is possible that because of this they have adapted to facilitate procedures for newcomers from abroad.

(Read on: Banned Book Clubs Help Young People Defy Censorship.)

Another no less detail is that in these three countries English is spoken on a recurring basis, so it could make it easier for foreigners to deal with bureaucratic and administrative tasks when they move.

Precisely, the language is a point to consider, in contrast, in the last three places on the list. China, Japan and Germanywhich appear at places 50, 51 and 52, respectively, are places for expats with difficult language barriers and a challenging digital infrastructure.

In the ‘top 10’ the only country in the Americas is Canada. New residents say it’s easy to deal with local authorities, open a new bank account and access a strong digital infrastructure. However, expats say it is relatively difficult to find affordable housing.

(You can read: India heads the list of the most populous countries in the world in 2023).

The complete list

The worst ranked



52.Germany

51. Japan

50.Chinese

49.Kuwait

48. Italy

47. Greece

46.Vietnam

45. Czech Republic

44. France

43. Malt

the overall table



42. South Korea

​41. Ireland

40.Indian

39. New Zealand

38. Luxembourg

37. Egypt

36.Turkey

35.Hong Kong

34. Cyprus

33. Philippines

32.Austrian

31. Brazil

​30. Hungary

29. Denmark

28. South Africa

27. Poland

26. Sweden

25. Netherlands

24. Russia

23. Taiwan

22. Belgium

21. Finland

20. Switzerland

19. Portugal

18.Thailand

17. United Kingdom

16.Australia

15. Norway

14. Spain

13. United States

12. Malaysia

11. Mexico

The best ranked



10. Canada

9. Kenya

8. Qatar

7. Saudi Arabia

6.Indonesian

5. Oman

4. Estonian

3. Singapore

2. United Arab Emirates

1. Bahrain

INTERNATIONAL WRITING