The Russian Duma or Chamber of Deputies approved a law on Wednesday that restricts the granting of visas to the countries of the European Union (EU)as well as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, for their “unfriendly actions” against Russia.

From now on, citizens of the aforementioned countries holding diplomatic passports will have to apply for a visa to enter Russian territory. Besides, preferences for members of official delegations are annulledmembers of governments and parliaments, and journalists.

That category of European citizens will have to pay for the Russian visa, according to the document.

The issuance of multiple visas valid for one year for official delegations and journalists, and multiple visas valid for five years for members of national and regional governments, parliaments and courts are also restricted.

With regard to journalists, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgueni Ivanov explained that Moscow will tighten entry rules for journalists from “unfriendly” countries.

“We restrict, but in no case do we cancel,” he explained and added that said visa will be for a single entry, in addition that the cost of its issuance will be more expensive.

Russian diplomatic sources explained that the one-entry measure will apply to special envoys and not to foreign journalists permanently accredited in the country.

Ivanov specified that Russia will only take retaliatory measures in the form of an entry ban in the event of expulsion of Russian journalists.

The Russian President, VladImir Putin issued a presidential decree two weeks ago ordering the partial suspension of the visa simplification agreement signed with the EU on May 25, 2006.

The new law, which will be submitted shortly to the Russian Senate, can only be revoked by the head of the Kremlin.

The EU approved the first battery of sanctions against Moscow after Putin recognized the independence of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, known as Donbas.

In total, Brussels has imposed five sanctions packages since Putin ordered the start of the current military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, which has been widely condemned by the international community.

The Russian government adopted a list of unfriendly countries and territories on March 8, which includes the US and Canada, all member countries of the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan.EFE

