Thanks to the United States Visa Waiver Program, citizens of forty-one countries of the world can enter, for a short time, without needing to apply for a visa. To enter, you will need to process the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). Among the list of countries that have this benefit, one of them is Latin.

When thinking about traveling to the USA, the visa always appears as one of the first things to take into account. Most of the world's population must process this authorization to be able to travel and enter the country without problems, regardless of the reason and duration of the trip. However, thanks to agreements that were signed with different countries, Citizens of different territories have the possibility of avoiding this step.

Citizens of Chile can enter the United States without a visa

Among the countries that have this benefit, the only Latin one is Chile. This is part of an agreement he entered into on February 28, 2014. Since then, Chilean citizens who want to travel to the United States must have an electronic passport and obtain an ESTA, a procedure that costs US$21. No news of change was known, so the list will continue in the same way in 2024.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that This enables foreigners to have a temporary stay in the United States that cannot exceed ninety days., as stated on the official website of the aforementioned system. If you want to stay longer or intend to settle, other documents must be processed.

Citizens of Chile can enter the United States without a visa See also This place in Florida is considered the nudist capital of the United States Photo: Tamara Merino/Bloomberg

Along with Chile, the rest of the countries that are part of this program are: Germany, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, South Korea, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece , Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, San Marino, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland and Taiwan, which is listed on the official site.