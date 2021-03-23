When will the Covid-19 pandemic end in the world? Experts repeat it often. It will go together with herd immunity, that a majority of the population is immunized so that an unvaccinated minority is not a danger of regrowth. And the trip comes from those who are better controlling the pandemic. From the Far East.

Because the countries that have the lowest numbers in infections and deaths, most of them Asian, but also Australia or New Zealand in Oceania, left behind in the vaccination race of the coronavirus. Even China, which has developed two vaccines and has more on the way, is like the rest closer to 0% of the immunized population than to another figure.

And they worry about its consequences. For economic recovery. And also in case it can give rise to a new wave of cases of the covid hand in hand with new variants.

Four scenarios attract, above all, attention. Beijing reports about twenty cases in the last 24 hours – despite having more than one billion inhabitants. Thailand less than one hundred. Australia or New Zealand are only ten. Everyone, including South Korea, Japan, or others in the region, since March 2020 have seen far fewer cases, fewer waves and these less serious than in western countries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“When they had few cases they were very strict, with zero covid strategies. Here, on the contrary, there is an inability to implement tough measures, which in the long term is tough ”, explains Joan Caylà, expert in surveillance, prevention and control of diseases such as tuberculosis, HIV and covid and president of the Research Unit in Tuberculosis of Barcelona.

Two examples: Spain sees more than 6,000 in the last 24 hours; US over 60,000.

In China, the strategy seems to be not to vaccinate the population, but to control income. AFP photo

Instead, en the number of doses of the vaccine inoculated For every one hundred inhabitants, these same countries are, on average, far behind the criticized European Union or Spain (both with about ten per hundred) and the leaders of the ranking, Israel, the USA, and the Kingdom. United, as the list of the University of Oxford translates. Asians, such as Australia and New Zealand, only appear at the bottom of the tables, just above zero per hundred.

“A limited supply, security issues and logistical issues on delivery ”are, according to Tikki Pang Pangestu, professor at the National University of Singapore School of Medicine, the main reasons. And hence the fear since, as the former director of the WHO’s department of research and cooperation policy continues, “it will surely have consequences. Because no one is safe until everyone is safe. And the region still has countries with a high number of cases, such as Indonesia and the Philippines. It can be potentially dangerous for the rest of the world if air travel and trade return to pre-pandemic levels. But the danger today is more from the western countries to Asia than the other way around ”.

Strategies

The reason is explained in the first person by Hu, a Chinese citizen living in Barcelona who, shortly before the Christmas holidays, flew to her place of origin to visit her sick mother. She had to be quarantined for at least 14 days as soon as she landed, alone, and without seeing anyone. The vaccine in China is hardly inoculated and if it is given, he explains, it is especially to those who travel outside the country because inside they even live without a mask. This is Beijing’s strategy in the face of the current spread of covid in the country. And similar happens in the other cases. It seeks to find zero covid.

“Here is key a comprehensive control of infections and their contacts to apply quarantine and other measures. All presented with indicators. In Spain, for example, after hiring thousands of controllers there is no data to compare how it has worked ”, argues Caylà. And it goes on. “The reality is that they have done very well. Look at Australia with all those people at the Tennis Open. And here in some of the communities they ask tourists to go ”, he continues.

Tourists visit the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. Photo Xinhua

The dilemma arises in how and when they can be opened. Or if they will be able to do so given the current vaccination rate. Due to its internal and external challenges, experts doubt to see it in the short term, while non-immunization entails the possibility that the virus spreads, can mutate and thus affect many other sectors and the economic recovery.

Samerjit Limlikit, counselor of the embassy of Thailand, a country largely dependent on international tourism (it accounts for about 20% of its wealth if indirect income is counted), tells The vanguard They do not expect relevant changes in the short term, although since the second half of 2020 some entry and transit measures have been relaxed. “Since the 14-day quarantine to enter the country is mandatory for foreigners and Thais and can be a challenge for tourism, the government organizes tailor-made quarantine packages, for example in golfs, villas, etc. ”, he quotes.

As Caylà recounts, today “Asian countries do not see vaccination as a priority because the problem is far away and if cases do appear, there will be exhaustive follow-up measures. It is as if here we had to get vaccinated against yellow fever, when the problem is far away. From a public health point of view, their strategy is logical ”, he argues.

And for now the numbers accompany. Both in new cases of the covid as in other indicators. China has developed several vaccines and only inoculates them in the country; It exports them mainly to developing countries where it helps to influence influences. In addition, present and future economic forecasts are optimistic: this year as in the next, growth is expected in all regions of the world after the 2020 stoppage, although in the Far East and the Pacific, according to the World Bank, more: 5% at 7% instead of the general 3%. The IMF thinks similar, especially for China and Thailand.

But the doubts remain.

The vanguard