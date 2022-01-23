We are in World Cup year. In November and December the World Cup in Qatar 2022 will be played, a very exotic destination, and you can already request tickets to attend the event. A little over a day that FIFA has started the process so that fans can order them.
In this short period of time around the world have already ordered about 1.2 million tickets for the World Cup. for now, the country whose inhabitants have the most income have requested is Qatar. The hosts want to be noticed now from minute 0 in an event that will make the nation the center of the universe soccer for a month.
Secondly Argentina appears. Of course the passion for the soccer of the followers of the albiceleste is also latent day in and day out. Mexico, another speaking country Hispanic, close this particular podium.
The United States is fourth on the list.. Yankees did not qualify for Russia and they want to compensate in December. The United Arab Emirates, neighbors of the hosts, close the top 5. Followed by a England whose selection is one of the great favorites to become champion.
India (which is not even classified), Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France (the other two great favorites) complete this top10.
COUNTRIES WHOSE INHABITANTS HAVE REQUESTED MORE TICKETS FOR THE WORLD CUP IN QATAR
1.Qatar
2. Argentina
3. Mexico
4. United States
5. United Arab Emirates
6. England
7. India
8. Saudi Arabia
9. France
10. Brazil
