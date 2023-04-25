Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The evacuations of foreign nationals and diplomats from Sudan continued yesterday, as the battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces entered their tenth day, in the absence of any horizon to end the clashes.

Yesterday, the United Nations announced in a statement that a number of its employees will remain in Sudan, headed by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General Volker Berthes, while 700 of its employees, embassies and non-governmental organizations have arrived at Port Sudan for evacuation.

Safe paths

And with the continued whistling of bullets and the sound of explosions in Khartoum and other cities, Western and regional capitals were able to open safe paths for the removal of foreign nationals with the guarantee of the two conflicting parties. German Foreign Minister Analina Berbock said yesterday that her country had succeeded in evacuating more than 300 people from Sudan, noting that this The number includes people from Britain, Austria, Belgium and the United States, and other nationalities.

Birbock added that her country is seeking to find ways to evacuate the remaining Germans who are still in Sudan, by sea, pointing out that a fourth military plane will land in Germany later, bringing the number of those evacuated, so far, to 400 people.

Yesterday, the German army began a large military operation to evacuate the citizens of Berlin and other European countries from Sudan, as the fighting in Sudan entered its second week.

complicated process

And the European Union’s foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, announced that the bloc was able to evacuate 1,000 of its nationals from Sudan.

“It was a complex and successful operation,” he told reporters yesterday, stressing that 21 diplomats from the United Nations Mission in Khartoum were expelled, while the European Union ambassador left Khartoum and moved to another part of Sudan.

Yesterday, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the closure of the embassy in Sudan until further notice, saying that it would continue its work from Paris.

It also announced that it had so far evacuated about 400 of its nationals and holders of other nationalities, explaining that “these flights allowed the evacuation of 388 people, including French people who expressed their desire to do so, in addition to a large number of nationals of other countries, Europeans in particular, as well as Africans and from the American continent and Asia.”

The evacuees held the nationalities of Germany, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, Burundi, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Morocco, Namibia, Niger, Uganda and Rwanda, as well as Sudan, the United States, Canada, India, Japan and the Philippines.

In turn, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said that Switzerland closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated its employees and their families due to the current security situation there.

Yesterday, a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it had safely evacuated the first batch of its nationals, stressing that every effort would be made to protect the lives, property and safety of more than 1,500 Chinese in Sudan.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China has sent a task force to evacuate Chinese nationals from Sudan.

Difficulty evacuating

For its part, London confirmed, through a government spokesman, that “its armed forces took advantage of a narrow window of opportunity to complete the evacuation.”

The spokesman pointed out that “in light of the continuing violent clashes in Khartoum, and the closure of its main airport because of that since the first day of the outbreak of the fighting, it is impossible to organize a larger evacuation at the present time.”

Yesterday evening, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 436 Egyptians from Sudan via the land border between the two countries, while Riyadh announced on Saturday the evacuation of more than 100 Saudis and nationals of other countries by sea to Jeddah, after they moved by land to the city of Port Sudan in eastern Sudan.

Yesterday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the evacuation of 52 people from Port Sudan to Jeddah on board a Saudi navy ship.

Also, 105 Libyans left Sudan in the same way, according to what their country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday. And the Algerian authorities announced the start of an operation yesterday, to evacuate Algerian diplomats and civilians, while Iraq confirmed the arrival of 14 Iraqis at Port Sudan.

Indonesia announced the transfer of a group of 538 of its nationals in Sudan from Khartoum to Port Sudan and from there to Jeddah, while another group of 289 is waiting to travel in a second stage.

The government of Chad also reported that it would send planes to the port overlooking the Red Sea to collect 438 of its nationals leaving Khartoum by bus to Port Sudan.

Most of the foreigners who were evacuated are diplomatic personnel, while many civilians are waiting for their turn to be evacuated by air, as part of convoys of buses and four-wheel drive cars that move with security escorts from Khartoum towards military bases outside it, or to the city of Port Sudan.

Djibouti is an essential station for air evacuations, as military planes transporting civilians from Sudan land there.

And now this country overlooking the Red Sea hosts many foreign military forces, whose members organize the arrival of dozens of exhausted families.