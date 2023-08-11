Kirby: APU got everything they need, but time is against their counteroffensive

The United States has provided everything necessary for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), but time is against their counteroffensive. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby.

He noted that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is moving too slowly, and “time is not on the side of the Ukrainians.” According to him, the deadline for completing the operation is already close: with the onset of autumn, the Ukrainian army will become more difficult to maneuver and more difficult to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

In the months leading up to the counter-offensive, we completed all the requests from the Ukrainian “buying list”. Everything they said they needed for a counteroffensive, they got John Kirbystrategic communications coordinator at the White House NSS

Kirby promised that the US will continue to support Ukraine, despite the reluctance of ordinary Americans, a poll showed. CNN. He emphasized that throughout the Ukrainian conflict, the American people supported Kyiv, as did Congress, which did so on a bipartisan basis.

55 percent of Americans disapprove of US congressional expansion of financial aid to Kyiv, according to CNN poll

The White House declares heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the counteroffensive

A US government source noted that in Washington, the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to quickly break through the defenses of the Russian army is of paramount importance for Ukraine’s success in the conflict. At the same time, he pointed to an adequate assessment in the White House of the situation at the front. According to him, the American authorities are not inclined to underestimate or overestimate it.

Ukrainian soldiers prepare their tank before going to the frontline as Ukrainian Army forces conduct operation to target trenches of Russian through the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on August 08, 2023. . Photo: Ignacio Marin / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Assistant to US President Joe Biden for national security issues, Jake Sullivan, announced significant losses for Ukraine due to the counteroffensive. He added that Washington sees the severity of the offensive operation, but the United States warned that it would be difficult.

Kirby noted that the Ukrainian military is facing hardened lines of defense and having to navigate through minefields, which he says is difficult in itself.

And when they shoot at you and inflict artillery strikes, which happens every day, it turns into painstaking work. John Kirbystrategic communications coordinator at the White House NSS

Related materials:

Ukraine has become the main recipient of US aid since World War II

According to official figures, Ukraine has received $66.2 billion in US aid since the beginning of the conflict, making it the top recipient of support from Washington since World War II.

Of the total cost of Washington’s support for Kyiv, $43.1 billion is spent on military assistance, of which $23.5 billion is on weapons and equipment from the warehouses of the US Department of Defense. Compared to US support for other countries, Ukraine’s assistance to Ukraine is unique. It greatly exceeds the bilateral support of other US allies.

On August 8, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States would soon announce a new military aid package for Ukraine.

We continue to supply Ukraine with artillery and weapons. We will have new announcements later this week for more help. Matthew MillerUS State Department official

According to agency sources Reuters, the US administration is set to announce a $200 million aid package. According to them, the package, in particular, will include anti-tank missile systems, including TOW and Javelin, mine-clearing equipment and ammunition for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian soldiers watch the Ukrainian BMP tank fire at a firing range as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on August 10, 2023. . Photo: Ignacio Marin / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The US Congress refused to discuss the issue of funding Ukraine

On August 9, Politico, citing informed sources, reported that the United States expects Biden to ask Congress for billions of dollars to be spent on new weapons and other assistance to Ukraine. It is noted that many legislators do not agree to continue funding Kyiv.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy vowed not to bring the issue up for debate. Congressman Dan Bishop said the US cannot continue to “sweep money out the door, keep this conflict alive without accountability or transparency.”

There are no conditions and no plans to even define what victory will look like. Americans are tired of Washington rushing headlong into endless wars Dan Bishopmember of the U.S. House of Representatives

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green also called on the US authorities to stop funding Ukraine, given its own problems with the army. She called Washington’s distribution of $6.2 billion discovered during the revaluation of military aid sent to Ukraine due to an accounting error at the Pentagon wrong and ridiculous.

Ukrainian servicemen fires a grenade launcher at a firing range as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on August 10, 2023. . Photo: Ignacio Marin / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Russia called US statements about assistance to Ukraine a failure of their strategy

The Russian Embassy in the United States said the White House’s insistence on the need for further military assistance to Ukraine, despite declining public support for this course, is an admission of the failure of the United States strategy.

Nevertheless, the Americans continue to pretend that everything is in order and going according to plan, while the failures in carrying out the much publicized counteroffensive in the United States are recognized by more and more analysts in the United States itself. Russian embassy in the USA

The Russian diplomatic mission called on the American authorities to change their minds and pay attention to the fact that Washington’s actions only lead to an escalation of the conflict.